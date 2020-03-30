Deadline For Lunch Vouchers

THE Ministry of Education advises all parents and guardians who did not collect lunch vouchers from public schools on Wednesday that they should now collect them on either today or tomorrow. Collection will take place from 9am to 3pm in the parking lot at the rear of the Ministry of Education building on University Drive.

In Grand Bahama, parents and guardians are advised that distribution of vouchers will continue at the respective schools by security officers today and tomorrow March from 9am to 3pm. Parents/guardians should produce a government issued photo identification as proof of identity.

Additional announcements regarding distribution of lunch vouchers will be made should the need arise.