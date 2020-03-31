Covid-19 Test Results Awaited After Bimini Woman Dies

UPDATE: THE Bimini woman who died in New Providence Monday night and is suspected of having COVID-19 symptoms is the sister of Immigration Minister Elsworth Johnson – (see story HERE).
MINISTRY of Health officials are awaiting test results to determine whether a Bimini woman who died in Nassau Monday night was positive for COVID-19.
“This is a very unfortunate case, yes there was a patient airlifted from Bimini,” Health Minister Dr Duane Sands said outside Cabinet on Tuesday. “We do not know her COVID status at this point. She has been tested because there were clinical signs suggestive of COVID but we do not know those results at this point.”
He said the woman had shortness of breath and had a recent travel history.
“We can confirm there was significant clinical suspicion of COVID,” he said.
When asked if this case could be the country’s first COVID death, Dr Sands said it was a possibility.
“It could be and I think we have to be very clear about that, we do not yet know. When we do get the test results, we will advise the family members and the public.”
He said the results could come as early as today.
This story is developing.
Comments
Well_mudda_take_sic 5 hours, 59 minutes ago
She had a recent travel history. To where? Nassau?
DDK 5 hours, 22 minutes ago
That would mean a bit of actual investigative reporting, Mudda.
tell_it_like_it_is 5 hours, 16 minutes ago
Yeah, they are talking about problems in Nassau. This may be the first death and if true... they have to come up with solutions to the health care systems in the Family Islands.
This is why I was talking about a balanced approach. You CAN'T just keep people home into perpetuity!! What is being done to scaffold the health care system in Nassau and the Family Islands? Did they make any concrete plans for how to address the needs of Family Island residents? (My guess is probably just a half-hearted approach.)
This government must take a multi-tiered approach. Quarantine is just one aspect to consider. What is being done for the hospitals here and in the Family Islands? What are the long-term economic plans for recovery, etc.
You can't just say stay home, stay home, stay home and don't have concrete practical solutions for everything else.
Let's think now, if they didn't know if she had Covid or not, were the hospital staff wearing protective gear? Were other patients exposed? The deficiencies in the hospital system need to be addressed also. SMH
joeblow 3 hours, 27 minutes ago
... the truth is if everybody stays home for three weeks this thing will burn itself out. The other issues can be worked out thereafter. The idiots who are scooting around like its a holiday will prolong just how long the virus stays in circulation and delay economic recovery!
tell_it_like_it_is 2 hours, 53 minutes ago
I'm sorry joe, but that could only happen in a perfect scenario.
Even the essential workers are moving around constantly. Then, because our testing is minimal we will never know which of them is also infected and passing it around, if they are asymptomatic.
Thinking that if we stay home, this will all go away is unrealistic. It can reduce the spread, but definitely not eliminate it.
johnmcntsh 17 minutes ago
Only a vaccine can stop it. Test test test, Isolate, isolate, isolate. Social distancing is key.
Bahamaland231 5 hours, 11 minutes ago
Hmm 14 cases...and 1 death. That doesn't add up, I would be surprise if there is well over 100 cases.
tell_it_like_it_is 57 minutes ago
Of course there is over 100 cases.
Remember, this death (if it is Covid) came from a place with zero cases. So we can say the testing is increasing, more than the cases are increasing. 14 is a joke and not realistic. It is much more than that. The cases have been here a long time ago and probably spreading among the asymptomatic much more than was realized. However, we will never know the true state due to lack of testing.
ThisIsOurs 4 hours, 51 minutes ago
unfortunate is correct. The family islanders are in a terrible position. To the commenter who said to me, "why don't you offer suggestions if you have them", I also suggested that we have one or two respirators placed at family island hubs. It's an idea, maybe the logistics dont work, maybe it is better to try to get them to Nassau. But if you have to sit around in the island for 2 days waiting on an emergency flight just seems like a boat ride to a nearby island with a respirator and trained operator "might", big might, give you a fighting chance. Also will the family be required to pay for the flight...poverty would put out islanders at a severe disadvantage. I also asked about "medically guided" natural remedies that might ease symptoms specifically for the case where out islanders are cut off from medical supplies or treatment for a period of time
Well_mudda_take_sic 2 hours, 12 minutes ago
See link below for difference between a respirator and ventilator.....there's a big difference between the two that you don't seem to appreciate.
https://www.differencebetween.com/dif...">https://www.differencebetween.com/dif...
ThisIsOurs 2 hours, 3 minutes ago
oh you mean because I keep using "respirator"?...slip of the finger. you know what I mean. I'll do better next time
..but I'm told the training and appreciation for biology still applies. "ventilator". The difference between knowledge and applicatjon of knowledge. Not every doctor and nurse knows how. This is ICU equipment right? I'm told even in ICU the understanding is not as common as required.
bahamianson 2 hours, 19 minutes ago
There are no natural remedies for this at this time. The scientist don't even have a vaccine for it because they don't know what is going on. If you don't know what is going on with the virus, or just learning , how can you know what natural medicine to take? Just do the old cure, drink Aloe.
ThisIsOurs 2 hours, 8 minutes ago
"drink aloe". yes thats what I mean.
but how many ounces? How many times per day? is there a maximum amount to consume in a day/week? Which symptom should it ease? Any ill effects to look out for?
Yes I know there is no cure, but every infection has symptoms. If a symptom is itching for example... If I had to wait if I could get plant sap that eases the itching Id thank God for it. I wouldn't be cured I'd just be eased. I am saying, if someone is stuck in the islands cant get to nassau, is there any "medically guided" recommendation to ease their symptoms. Maybe there isn't but maybe there is. Not cure..ease the symptoms.
DDK 1 hour, 3 minutes ago
I am told there is ONE ventilator at Marsh Harbour, unverified. Don't know about the other Family Islands but suspect with our Nassaucentric Government the chances of emergency respiratory equipment is slim to none. As you say, chances of survival with a severe case are not good. Deficiencied should be dealt with now, not later. Don't think one's chances at PMH would be great either.......
TalRussell 45 minutes ago
Apparently, the person whom comrade health minister refers to as the woman, might've worked in or around restaurant, and could very well be closely related one his cabinet colleagues. Nod once for yeah, Twice for no?
John 26 minutes ago
They now have a test that tells if a person has Corona in a matter of minutes rather than having to wait hours or days for the results. Designed for moments like this. Fifty Thousand of them were released today and Donald Trump did a photo op holding one up side down. At least the importance of closing the borders and exercising social distancing is being realized. And apparently medical teams may need to take equipment to the patient rather that’s trying to airlift them if they already have respiratory problem.
