Covid-19 Test Results Awaited After Bimini Woman Dies

UPDATE: THE Bimini woman who died in New Providence Monday night and is suspected of having COVID-19 symptoms is the sister of Immigration Minister Elsworth Johnson – (see story HERE).

MINISTRY of Health officials are awaiting test results to determine whether a Bimini woman who died in Nassau Monday night was positive for COVID-19.

“This is a very unfortunate case, yes there was a patient airlifted from Bimini,” Health Minister Dr Duane Sands said outside Cabinet on Tuesday. “We do not know her COVID status at this point. She has been tested because there were clinical signs suggestive of COVID but we do not know those results at this point.”

He said the woman had shortness of breath and had a recent travel history.

“We can confirm there was significant clinical suspicion of COVID,” he said.

When asked if this case could be the country’s first COVID death, Dr Sands said it was a possibility.

“It could be and I think we have to be very clear about that, we do not yet know. When we do get the test results, we will advise the family members and the public.”

He said the results could come as early as today.

