Covi-19 Gives Courier Firms Business Boost

By YOURI KEMP

Tribune Business Reporter

ykemp@tribunemedia.net

Courier companies say they have enjoyed a business boost due to the emergency lockdown imposed to counter the coronavirus pandemic.

Barbara Ferguson, a Just Ship It managing partner, told Tribune Business: “It has increased a little with people trying to order their hand sanitisers, and I think people are trying to order more tissue as well as soaps and Dettol, stuff like that.

“All of the cleaning stuff, with the Lysol and stuff, more items like that are being shipped. We have had regular customer traffic although our hours have changed. We usually opened from 10.30am to 6.30pm, and now we do the 9.30am to 5pm.”

Ms Ferguson added: “I’m glad to see people are ordering the wipes and stuff. In the store we have in place our six feet rule. We have sanitisers for the customers and the staff. For the staff we are keeping our six feet distance, and we are doing all that we can to abide by the rules because we really want this thing to go away.

“So we are trying with what we can do, although we have to work in trying to help the general public. We still want this coronavirus to go away.”

Sabrina Knowles, owner of Ship242, added: “To be honest with you I am actually going through some reports right now to see if there has been a difference. But I do think, and agree, that there has been an increase [in business].”

“Shipping companies are allowed to be open. So what is going on initially, when all of this started, a lot of the public knew that we were allowed to be open. So what we have been doing actually is reaching out to our clients on a one-on-one basis so they know we are open.

“So initially it was a little slow with picking up their packages, but they have definitely increased coming into the store. They have also asked a whole lot for delivery, and we have been offering it and a lot of our clients have been taking that option. I am sure they don’t want to leave their homes considering this COVID-19 threat.”