Pintard: Food Supplies Are Adequate In Short-Term

AGRICULTURE and Fisheries Minister Michael Pintard said The Bahamas must closely monitor its food supplies during the COVID-19 crisis as major agricultural producers around the world are considering reducing their exports or locking down.

However, he stressed in the House of Assembly yesterday this country’s short-term food supplies are adequate.

“Governments are contemplating reducing their export of key agriculture products given domestic demands,” he said.

“Vietnam, the third largest rice exporter, has restricted sales in light of concerns over domestic availability. Major producers are now on lockdown and cargo transfers are slowing. We must prepare for what may emerge.”

To handle the crisis, Mr Pintard said his ministry has produced an emergency food production plan to strengthen food and nutrition security.

Calling The Bahamas’ food demand bill staggering, he said the 2017 Election Boundary Report is being used to determine the annual food needs of the population if imports become scarce.

He said strengthening production systems for existing farmers by providing inputs like seeds is one of the ways to accelerate food production. Making hydroponic systems and greenhouses available to a range of producers, including young farmers and backyard gardeners, is another way, he said.

“Additionally, it is the intention of my ministry to assist farmers… by providing clearing of farmland beginning first in those islands devastated by Hurricane Dorian,” he said. “We have plans to assist 19 in Grand Bahama and 40 on Abaco at a total cost of some four $479,600. The remaining funds allocated for this initiative will be shared with the other farmers throughout the Bahamas.”

To address the possibility of reduced imports, Mr Pintard said his ministry has recommended purchasing 343 hydroponic systems for $343,000; 10,000 backyard gardening kits for $240,000 and a programme to intensify egg production, estimated at $376,217.