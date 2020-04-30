100,000 Need Help With Food: Aid Networks’ Huge Challenge To Support Families Facing Crisis

By EARYEL BOWLEG

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

BAHAMAS Feeding Network Executive Director Philip Smith fears 100,000 people in the country are now facing hunger in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mr Smith, along with other charitable groups and ministries collecting food parcels from the network, told The Tribune yesterday their organisations have seen an increase in demand for food.

“There’s so many people now without a job,” Mr Smith said. “You know the Department of Statistics said that there were 43,000 persons that were affected (by hunger). They did those statistics six years ago and that number, because of Hurricane Dorian, increased tremendously and now this.

“So those 43,000 is probably at least 100,000 now I could imagine. People that are actually experiencing hunger or food insecurity and so definitely the demand has spiked tremendously.”

The network cooked and distributed 6,000 meals prior to the pandemic, but has had to stop to adhere to social distancing measures. However, food parcels and gift cards are still available for distribution.

Rosetta Minns, of Greater Chippingham Church of God, admitted it has been hard for the church ministry to try to deal with so many people looking for help.

She said: “There are many people coming in - young and the elderly. They want their rent paid, they want their light paid. They need food. They need (diapers) for their kids. They need milk.

“... And you can’t just say no to some of them being in the ministry of being benevolent. You can’t say no because you don’t know who’s real and who’s not, so you just have to be grateful and just give to all.”

Seeing 50 plus people ask for help twice a week, Ruby Darling from Ruby’s Kitchen has observed a change in the types of people seeking assistance as well.

“They have been coming and there’s been no pride anymore,” she said. “The mask of pride has been taken off because people are in need and so whereas it was just the inner city (previously), you find out people have been coming from the periphery….. from the hills...”

Thanks to a generous anonymous donor giving $100,000, the Bahamas Feeding Network was able to distribute about $75,000 worth of items yesterday. The parcels included corned beef, sugar, grits, rice, and canned fish.

Mr Smith explained each parcel can feed a family of four for about a week.

To prevent any overlapping and ensure accountability, those receiving the goods were required to fill out an application.

On site helping with distribution was Roy Solomon from The Alliance, a group of individuals working with organisations helping during the coronavirus pandemic, emphasising the importance of supporting others during this crisis.

“We all have to get through this together and if we’re not here to help our brothers and sisters – what are we doing? You know we need to get this economy up and running and we need to look after one another,” Mr Solomon said.

Waiting to collect a parcel, Bishop Melanie Bodie from Miracle Deliverance Restoration Ministry expressed her gratitude for the organisation’s assistance to those in need.

“In all seasons, this ministry helps 24/7 – it touches lives. Those that are oppressed, those that are downtrodden. I mean just whatever they get – dinner, food, a bag of rice – whatever. It is important. . .I tell you it’s super and I am greatly (pleased) to be a part of this ministry,” Bishop Bodie said.