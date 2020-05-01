Davis 'Appalled' By Promotion Of Lead Investigator In Case Against Gibson

By EARYEL BOWLEG

PROGRESSIVE Liberal Party leader Philip “Brave” Davis said he was “appalled” by the promotion of Assistant Superintendent Deborah Thompson – the lead investigator in the case against former Cabinet minister Shane Gibson.

Her name was among the nearly 70 Royal Bahamas Police Force officers being promoted to Chief Superintendent and Superintendent.

Thompson, who is set to be promoted to the rank of Superintendent, admitted during the trial that she was wrong to have had a joint interview with key witnesses, businessman Jonathan Ash and Deborah Bastian to “synchronise” their claims against Mr Gibson.

On Friday, Mr Davis expressed his dissatisfaction of her promotion – saying her action was considered to be “subverting the course of justice”.

“If you get two persons, two witnesses, to synchronise the evidence – that’s subverting the course of justice and then to be rewarded after that – you tell me how you feel about that. I’m appalled.

“And at the end of the day, what will people, objective right-thinking persons think about that?'

The party’s chairman stated the promotions are being reviewed by Bjorn Ferguson and Wayne Monroe, QC, is also involved.