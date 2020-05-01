Extra Covid-19 Testing In Bimini

EXTRA testing for COVID-19 is being carried out in Bimini.

The Ministry of Health despatched a team to the island, which was described as a hotspot by Health Minister Dr Duane Sands.

So far, there have been eight confirmed cases in Bimini, while West Grand Bahama and Bimini MP Pakesia Parker-Edgecombe has proposed a plan to lock down the island for two weeks.

Previously, Mrs Parker-Edgecombe had called on Bimini residents to do all they could to prevent the spread of the virus, saying: “I cannot over emphasise the importance of individuals engaging in social distancing at this crucial time. I hereby appeal for all of you to remain indoors as best as possible during the periods identified and if and when going outdoors, ensure complete protection with necessary gear, including, but not limited to face masks.”

On Thursday, it was reported that more than 76 swabs had already been collected on the island as investigations continue following cases there. The island was also the home of the first patient to die from the coronavirus in The Bahamas, Kimberly Johnson-Rolle.

The healthcare team that was dispatched is also conducting extensive contact tracing and health promotion and education on the ground to prevent the spread of the virus.