Going Out For A Drink Costs Woman $500

By FARRAH JOHNSON

fjohnson@tribunemedia.net

A WOMAN who told police she violated the national curfew because she lost track of time while out drinking was fined $500 yesterday.

She was among several people who appeared before Magistrate Andrew Forbes for curfew and lockdown infractions.

Keva Rolle, 22, was charged after officers found her on East Street South around 11.05pm on April 28. She pleaded guilty and was fined $500. Failure to pay the fine would result in Rolle spending three months at the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services.

Rolle was charged with Ted Stevens, 53, who also pleaded guilty to the charge and was fined $500 or three months in prison.

Prosecutor Samatha Miah told the court that during a record of interview with police, Stevens told the officers he was outside during the curfew because he was heading home after visiting his ill mother-in-law. However, Sgt Miah said during her interview, Rolle, a passenger in Stevens’ car, told officers they had just come from drinking under the dock and had lost track of time. As a result, both defendants were cautioned and charged.

Meanwhile, Roscoe Armbrister, 19, and a 16-year-old relative were also charged after officers found them on Baillou Hill Road around 11.50pm on April 26. The two pleaded guilty to the charge and were each fined $500 or three months at the BDCS. Sgt Miah said at the time of their arrest, both boys said they were walking from the Big Pond area to get a soda.

During the hearing, Magistrate Forbes told the defendants they had an obligation to remain in their own homes while the emergency orders were in effect. He explained that walking around the corner to get a soda meant that the boys were found outside the boundaries of their yard and told them that it automatically made them in violation of the law.

Aleesia Kelly, 30, was also charged after officers found her in the Carmichael Road area around 2.45pm on April 12. The country was under a five-day lockdown at the time.

She pleaded guilty to the charge and was fined $500 or three months in prison. Kelly was also charged with disorderly behaviour, resisting arrest and assaulting two police officers. She denied those charges and the matter was adjourned to October 21 for trial. Kelly was granted $500 bail in the interim.

Officers found 26-year-old Carlin Smith on Robinson Road around 9.20pm on April 24. He pleaded guilty to the curfew violation and was fined $500 or three months in prison. Clyde Bethel, 27, was charged after officers found him on Robinson Road around 11.55pm on April 24. He also pleaded guilty and was given a $500 fine or three months at the BDCS.

Leon Saunders, 26, was charged after officers found him on Palmetto Avenue around 8.55pm on April 25. He pleaded guilty to the charge and was fined $500 or three months in prison. Sgt Miah said during his record of interview, Saunders told officers that he came out of his house to get a soda because he didn’t get a chance to go to the store.