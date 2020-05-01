Updated: Passenger Dies Then Fire Destroys Vessel Off Long Island

A SEA voyage ended in the death of a passenger from illness and the Haitian ship itself bursting into flames off Long Island on Thursday.

The US Coast Guard cutter is assisting the Royal Bahamas Defence and Police Forces in investigating the cause of a fire that destroyed a Haitian vessel off Stella Maris on Thursday.

The Defence Force said its operations centre was alerted to a medical emergency on board a Haitian freighter reportedly en route to Haiti from New Providence around 1.30am on Thursday.

The statement read: “The master of the vessel was advised to seek permission from the designated and competent authorities to re-enter the territorial waters/harbour in Cat Island consistent with the emergency orders. However, approximately three hours later the master of the vessel advised that the female on board who required medical attention had passed.

“On Thursday evening, the Defence Force Operations Centre received a call from police operations room reference an 80ft steel hull vessel which was on fire off Stella Maris, Long Island, or ten miles off the eastern shoreline of Salt Pond.

“Local police officials assisted by residents utilising jet skis responded but were unable to render assistance due to the intensity of the flames on the vessel. Also, rescue efforts were initiated by the Defence Force (aircraft) and United States Coast Guard which were hindered by inclement weather.

“A search of the surrounding area and shorelines by both the police and residents this morning (Friday) uncovered two Haitian nationals associated with the vessel, who appeared to be a bit dehydrated and slightly shaken up. The Haitian nationals indicated that eight persons made it to shore and are assisting police with further investigations.”

Six people remain missing (the deceased was left on board the vessel).

Two men who swam ashore in at Millers Long Island on Thursday have shown no sign of COVID-19, according to a statement by Member of Parliament for Long Island Adrian Gibson.

Medical professionals on Long Island have carried out a "field check" and noted that the men are presently not exhibiting any signs of COVID-19. All necessary protocols are being followed.

The men were aboard the 80ft cargo vessel, the MV Fish Farmer, which was en route to Haiti after departing from Potter’s Cay Dock at 5.30pm. Under the terms of the emergency powers order, the captain was given permission to make their return trip to Haiti.

Mr Gibson said throughout the day he was briefed by Administrator Ferguson, Superintendent Duncombe, Chief Councillor Knowles and Port Controller Wright.

“This evening, I apprised Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis of this incident and matters related thereto,” Gibson said in his statement. “There were nine persons on board - six men and three women. Two Bahamians were purportedly among that number.

“According to the police, the survivors claimed that during the voyage, a woman travelling on board and purportedly suffering from previous non-COVID related illness, experienced worsening conditions and died. Notwithstanding that assertion, healthcare professionals are treating all persons with the greatest caution.”

Gibson said on Friday morning, the two men - aged 50 and 30 - came ashore in Millers, Long Island, and informed authorities that the boat caught fire due to an explosion in the engine room around 3pm on Thursday.

“Yesterday, smoke was observed about ten miles off of the coast of Long Island,” Gibson’s statement continued. “The men stated that they swam eight to ten miles, throughout the night. They indicated that they became separated from the other six passengers around 2am this morning due to shifting tides.

Gibson said Dr Delon Brennen, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, will be organising further testing and/or additional health examinations of the men.

The men are currently in police custody in Simms, Long Island.