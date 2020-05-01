Home Becomes Help Centre

By STEPHEN TAYLOR

FOR many residents in the poor areas of New Providence the current COVID crisis has just magnified the problems thrown at them in life.

In normal times the worry of putting food on the table, a roof over the family’s head and paying the bills is a constant challenge.

Many find help in their church and charitable organisations who dig deep to help their brother and sister Bahamians in need.

In the Kemp Road area one of these Good Samaritans has long been Apostle Laura Johnson Taylor who, supported by a raft of charitable organisations, has turned her home into a help centre for the needy - whether it’s a bag of food or household essentials. Laura even sends out packages to help the need in the Family Islands.

In the current crisis each Thursday around 60 people turn up for a hot meal and Sunday that number jumps to almost 200.

As the crisis continues the numbers arriving for help keep on rising but they can rest assured so long as Laura and her supporters have the means to do so, help will be provided.