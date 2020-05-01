Portable Water Plant On Abaco To Supply 10,000 Gallons A Day

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

A PORTABLE water plant has been installed on Abaco, bringing 10,000 gallons of potable water a day to residents.

The salt water reverse osmosis plant was donated by several non-profit organisations in the country.

Rotary Clubs of The Bahamas, in partnership with PureH2O and their Critical Path Foundation, had the water system installed in Treasure Cay in an effort to provide free clean water for anyone who needs it on the island.

The project valued at more than $110,000, can produce about 10,000 gallons of water a day. “It also has a 20kw generator for power and sits on its own chassis for easy transportation,” officials said.

“Once the need in Abaco is satisfied (however long that takes), the plan is to ship the unit back to Nassau to be stored and regularly maintained by Pure H2O at their facility and then deploy wherever in The Bahamas it is needed following any future disaster that befalls the country.”

Speaking to The Tribune yesterday, Rotary past assistant governor Lindsey Cancino said the initiative was inspired by a similar project conducted in Grand Bahama after Hurricane Jeanne and Francis hit the island several years ago.

He said: “We had successfully created a reverse osmosis emergency water plant in Grand Bahama 12 years ago after hurricanes Jeanne and Francis did so much damage there and created a shortage of water.

“That project has been exceptionally successful. It was a $217,000 effort and sort of half and half between Rotary and the TK foundation and it still operates to this day.”

He added: “Having had that very successful experience, when the issue came up in Abaco we thought well how do we reproduce that there but in a much less permanent scale and less expensive and so we partnered with a local producer who came to us with a similar idea, not realising we both wanted to do the same thing.

“In PureH20, they are a local water system manufacturer and so they build (reverse osmosis plants) for a living and they wanted to do the same thing to help Abaco and basically we have agreed to split the costs and they provided the actual RO system.

“We provided the container, the generator, the chassis, the stuff that goes along with making it operate.”

After several months of working on the system, Mr Cancino said they were happy to have it finally completed and installed in Treasure Cay, its distribution location.

If the system proves successful, he said the organisations will seek to duplicate the plant and have it installed in Marsh Harbour.

“Assuming that it continues to work well, we may try to duplicate it for the north if need be up in Marsh Harbour but we’ll see how that goes because finding a secure place was a bit of a challenge and you have to make sure that once you create the thing, things don’t start walking away,” he said.