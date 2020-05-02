One New Case Of Covid-19 Diagnosed, Takes Total To 83

ONE more case of COVID-19 has been confirmed today, bringing the total in The Bahamas to 83.

The latest case is a 49-year-old woman from New Providence. She has no history of travel and is in isolation at home.

New Providence has had a total of 67 confirmed cases so far. There have also been eight on Bimini, seven on Grand Bahama and one in Cat Cay.

There have been 11 deaths to date, while 25 patients have recovered. 47 cases remain active, with nine of those patients in hospital.

A total of 1,353 tests have been completed so far.

On Sunday, there will be a national address by Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis at 3pm.