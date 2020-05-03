Pm Announces Phase Ib In Reopening Economy, Six People Allowed To Disembark Test Kits Plane

In his address to the nation on Sunday, Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis announced that, effective Monday (May 4th), Phase 1B in the reopening of the economy will begin. This means:
• Businesses that can provide delivery and curbside pickup will be able to operate from Monday through Friday 8am-5pm.
• In addition to their current open days, home and hardware stores, plant nurseries and auto stores can expand to a five-day delivery and curbside operation.
• Businesses must be able to demonstrate their existing capabilities to take orders by phone or online and acknowledgment of receipts. Gloves and other protocols must used in the handling and delivery of goods and interaction with customers.
• Construction is now permitted on New Providence and Grand Bahama with industry protocols and the use of personal protective equipment, physical distancing, cleaning and other measures from Monday to Friday – 7am to 5pm.
• Professional athletes who want to continue their trade can do so.
• Normal commercial activity can resume from tomorrow on Ragged Island, Rum Cay, Mayaguana, Inagua, Crooked Island, Acklins and Long Cay. Physical distancing and other safety protocols must be practiced. Border restrictions remain in place on these islands – except for emergencies approved by the Civil Aviation Authority. Curfew restrictions remain in place. Residents of New Providence on these islands can return.
Also from today’s address:
• With regards to the American permanent residents who were allowed into the country to bring COVID-19 test kits last week, the Prime Minister said that it was, in fact, six people (all related) who were allowed to disembark – not the previously stated two. All have tested negative for COVID-19 and are under mandatory 14-day quarantine. The Ministry of Health will issue a statement on the issue on Monday.
• Those who wish to return to the country must have an accredited test. The government will facilitate them obtaining this test before returning to The Bahamas if they have trouble getting one. The govt has made arrangements for the return of hundreds of Bahamians who have been stranded in the US for some time. It is expected they will begin arriving by this weekend. All those returning to the country will be required to be in quarantine for 14 days in a government facility or self-quarantine. Those who break the quarantine will face a fine of $20,000 or five years in jail. Or both.
• There are no new confirmed cases of COVID-19 today. As it stands, there are 67 cases in New Providence, seven in Grand Bahama, eight in Bimini and one in Cat Cay – 83 in total.
• The National Food Committee is making preparations for fair distribution to all Bahamians and residents.
• National exams such as GLAAT and BGCSE have been postponed, not cancelled. Channels 295 and 12 on Cable Bahamas will broadcast academic content. A separate channel will be launched soon for other grades not taking BGCSE. There will be a second round of voucher distribution for children who were on the school food programme. A Jamaican company called One On One will help provide online education to support a virtual learning platform.
Comments
The_Oracle 6 hours, 39 minutes ago
Woah, nice way to slip in that 2 became 6!! Can Dr. Sands not count? Isn't it ironic that they set the rules, break them themselves, and then set up massive penalties for the public breaking them. Anyway, that we gained 250 test kits or swabbs or whatever is probably a good thing Now can Someone get Dr. Sands to use the damn things?
DDK 6 hours, 33 minutes ago
Big whoo! Watcha waiting for, Florida??? Doc must think this some kind of soap opera that has to be dragged out indefinitely. The PM needs to get a life...
Well_mudda_take_sic 6 hours, 3 minutes ago
Sands has already announced to the public that he only 'authorised' two-Americans to disembark the same plane that carried the diagnostic test kits. Is Minnis once again saying Sands lied to all of us? Is Sands going to acknowledge this coming Monday that the other four individuals deplaned without his 'consent'?
Carl Bethel has already informed the news media that only the Director of the Civil Aviation Authority could have authorised the landing of the plane and the deplaning of its six passengers during the declared state of emergency that our country is in. Apparently Sands had absolutely no authority to do so. And the Director of the Civil Aviation Authority has already publicly stated that he gave no such authority for the plane to land or for anyone to deplane once it had landed. Does this mean that all six members of the family who deplaned have entered the Bahamas illegally, i.e. committed a crime, and as a result their permanent residency status should be revoked forthwith?
It certainly seems Minnis is taking absolutely no responsibility in this most appalling and disgraceful matter that shows the dichotomy of the The Bahamas under his government into one hell hole of a country for the downtrodden "have nots", and one majestic paradise playground of a country for the wealthy "haves". Truly shameful given Minnis seems content for the laws, rules and orders that apply to the most unfortunate "have nots" to be very different from those that actually apply to the fortunate and privileged "haves".
ThisIsOurs 4 hours, 43 minutes ago
actually the statement was even more deceptive because they weren't allowed into the country to bring test kits Dr Sands told us he gave approval for the kits to arrive sans 6 persons. So they stowed away and used delivery of the kits to bargain their way off the plane. It is indeed grounds to have their residency revoked.
Well_mudda_take_sic 4 hours, 18 minutes ago
Good point, but you're assuming Sands was telling the truth when he first said he thought the test kits would be expeditiously arriving as air cargo on a private plane unaccompanied by the American donors. Unfortunately neither Sands nor Minnis are inclined to be truthful if they consider it politically expedient to be otherwise.
DDK 5 hours, 52 minutes ago
Quite right, Mudda, truly appalling.
DontAssume 5 hours, 36 minutes ago
"A Jamaican company called One On One will help provide online education to support a virtual learning platform."
This government has just done another unthinkable! There are Bahamian online educational platforms already established; I can think of one right now (tutoringstation242.com) that has been around for 3 years offering BJC and BGCSE courses (some free of charge). But, yet this government decides to partner with a foreign company when qualified Bahamians are here. There is financial hardship being experienced by so many in this country, but this is what they decide to do with our taxpayers' money--give it to anyone, but Bahamians.
There are Bahamian educators being laid off because of COVID-19 and the necessary quarantine/lockdown to curtail this virus. But, would it not be prudent to facilitate financial support other than a government subvention. Damn, assist the unemployed educators and the ones that are venturing outside the classroom to provide assistance to our students...Jamaican students sit CXCs, not GLAAT, BJCs, or BGCSEs.
ThisIsOurs 4 hours, 40 minutes ago
For whatever reason the govt seems bent on ignoring the fact that there are Bahamian technologists in country. I've just come to the conclusion that if they use foreign firms the contracts can be listed in the millions as opposed to thousands and the Bahamian public has been brainwashed to believe that if they white it must be worth it. and 10% of one million looks nicer on a bank book than 10% of 100k.
DontAssume 4 hours, 19 minutes ago
I most definitely agree...this truly has to stop
TalRussell 5 hours, 16 minutes ago
First hint suspicion follows a statement that something was donated so soon after the colony's government slides in a plea of forgiveness.
The Americans would've flown into the Lynden Pindling Airport in a twenty passenger had they known just how gullible were the comrade health minister and the First amongst equals for but the demanding ransom exchange donation.
Who but two medical docs, could've made up this real of a zinger requesting clearance for the land we six passengers...and that's even before tossing in for good laughter measure - how the test kits were a PLP influenced deal, from the get-go? Nod once for yeah, Twice for no?
ThisIsOurs 4 hours, 37 minutes ago
" With regards to the American permanent residents who were allowed into the country to bring COVID-19 test kits last week"
noone knew they was on the plane according to Dr Sands. so they weren't "allowed in to bring test kits"
Well_mudda_take_sic 4 hours, 6 minutes ago
Your quotation of Minnis here is just another shining example of his extreme arrogance and disdain for the "have nots" in our society. Minnis much prefers corrupt wheelin' and dealin' with the "haves", especially the foreign ones. Just ask anyone who has intimate knowledge of some of his dealings with the cruise ship companies and foreign investors with big stakes in projects in our country who are tightly connected to and dependent on the cruise ship companies like Royal Caribbean, Carnival and Disney.
TalRussell 3 hours, 47 minutes ago
Proof how Jesus is a good comrade in the way he recruited a former PLP crown minister to act positive mysterious ways through people you'd never thought as possible brings a blessing to.through.
And, the story has it all, the six foreigners, a former, very substantive crown minister, da plane, Lynden Pindling. the two docs, a ruling by colony's AG Carl Wilshire QC that the doc broke the law... all that's missing is for the new Chief Justice Brian to nod, once for yeah in agreement the AG, Twice for no?
A point of law...two Homeless citizens were jailed for living on the streets ..... of a far lesser offense than any of the potential acts mentioned above?
Well_mudda_take_sic 3 hours, 6 minutes ago
Your last sentence should make all fair minded Bahamians weep for their own, especially those who are much less fortunate than themselves. Minnis fully deserves all of the anger being directed his way by so many in our society today.
DDK 2 hours, 16 minutes ago
Tyrannical, Comrade. It gets wussa and wussa. When will it stop? That is the question. What is the answer?
TalRussell 1 hour, 36 minutes ago
We now know that the price to waive the law barring admission into the colony has now been set by the office of the prime minister to be consisting but a nominal $1,875 [[in value]] donation per landed person. Can't possibly just make this up. Just, can't.
Nod, once for, yeah in agreement with the learned AG, that the minister health, broke the law, Twice for no?
There's now a third Homeless person charged before the court with being found homeless on the street and has informed the presiding judge, how they were being chased by unknown individuals...invisible unknowns? What a mockery justice... Chief Justice Brian, are you not observing your lower courts?
