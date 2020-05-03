Pm Announces Phase Ib In Reopening Economy, Six People Allowed To Disembark Test Kits Plane

In his address to the nation on Sunday, Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis announced that, effective Monday (May 4th), Phase 1B in the reopening of the economy will begin. This means:

• Businesses that can provide delivery and curbside pickup will be able to operate from Monday through Friday 8am-5pm.

• In addition to their current open days, home and hardware stores, plant nurseries and auto stores can expand to a five-day delivery and curbside operation.

• Businesses must be able to demonstrate their existing capabilities to take orders by phone or online and acknowledgment of receipts. Gloves and other protocols must used in the handling and delivery of goods and interaction with customers.

• Construction is now permitted on New Providence and Grand Bahama with industry protocols and the use of personal protective equipment, physical distancing, cleaning and other measures from Monday to Friday – 7am to 5pm.

• Professional athletes who want to continue their trade can do so.

• Normal commercial activity can resume from tomorrow on Ragged Island, Rum Cay, Mayaguana, Inagua, Crooked Island, Acklins and Long Cay. Physical distancing and other safety protocols must be practiced. Border restrictions remain in place on these islands – except for emergencies approved by the Civil Aviation Authority. Curfew restrictions remain in place. Residents of New Providence on these islands can return.

Also from today’s address:

• With regards to the American permanent residents who were allowed into the country to bring COVID-19 test kits last week, the Prime Minister said that it was, in fact, six people (all related) who were allowed to disembark – not the previously stated two. All have tested negative for COVID-19 and are under mandatory 14-day quarantine. The Ministry of Health will issue a statement on the issue on Monday.

• Those who wish to return to the country must have an accredited test. The government will facilitate them obtaining this test before returning to The Bahamas if they have trouble getting one. The govt has made arrangements for the return of hundreds of Bahamians who have been stranded in the US for some time. It is expected they will begin arriving by this weekend. All those returning to the country will be required to be in quarantine for 14 days in a government facility or self-quarantine. Those who break the quarantine will face a fine of $20,000 or five years in jail. Or both.

• There are no new confirmed cases of COVID-19 today. As it stands, there are 67 cases in New Providence, seven in Grand Bahama, eight in Bimini and one in Cat Cay – 83 in total.

• The National Food Committee is making preparations for fair distribution to all Bahamians and residents.

• National exams such as GLAAT and BGCSE have been postponed, not cancelled. Channels 295 and 12 on Cable Bahamas will broadcast academic content. A separate channel will be launched soon for other grades not taking BGCSE. There will be a second round of voucher distribution for children who were on the school food programme. A Jamaican company called One On One will help provide online education to support a virtual learning platform.