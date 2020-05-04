0

Btc Aids Health Ministry With Communication Need

As of Monday, May 4, 2020

The Bahamas Telecommunications Company (BTC) has teamed with the Ministry of Health (MoH) to improve its communications in response to the global COVID-19 pandemic.

The carrier donated ten mobile devices equipped with post-paid services. These will be used by the COVID-19 Crisis Centre and the COVID response team to carry out their duties.

Garfield "Garry" Sinclair, BTC's chief executive, said: "The ability to communicate is critical and even more heightened during this time. We believe that when we collaborate, we all win, and as a corporate citizen we were happy to lend our support to the Ministry of Health to assist in the fight against COVID-19.

"We are also committed to doing all that we can to support those who are on the frontlines of this global pandemic."

BTC also provided a toll-free hotline to the Ministry of Health. Residents can call 511 if they need medical assistance or have COVID-19 specific questions. The calls are free of charge.

Duane Sands, minister of health, pictured, added: "The COVID-19 response requires the use of every possible tool and mode of communication to reach our citizens wherever they are in real-time. We appreciate these gifts and are grateful to BTC for their continued support and generous donation."

