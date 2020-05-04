Btc Aids Health Ministry With Communication Need

The Bahamas Telecommunications Company (BTC) has teamed with the Ministry of Health (MoH) to improve its communications in response to the global COVID-19 pandemic.

The carrier donated ten mobile devices equipped with post-paid services. These will be used by the COVID-19 Crisis Centre and the COVID response team to carry out their duties.

Garfield "Garry" Sinclair, BTC's chief executive, said: "The ability to communicate is critical and even more heightened during this time. We believe that when we collaborate, we all win, and as a corporate citizen we were happy to lend our support to the Ministry of Health to assist in the fight against COVID-19.

"We are also committed to doing all that we can to support those who are on the frontlines of this global pandemic."

BTC also provided a toll-free hotline to the Ministry of Health. Residents can call 511 if they need medical assistance or have COVID-19 specific questions. The calls are free of charge.

Duane Sands, minister of health, pictured, added: "The COVID-19 response requires the use of every possible tool and mode of communication to reach our citizens wherever they are in real-time. We appreciate these gifts and are grateful to BTC for their continued support and generous donation."