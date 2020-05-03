Hunt For Six Missing Off Fire Ship

By Leandra Rolle

POLICE in Long Island are still searching for six people who swam ashore on Friday after their vessel erupted into flames off Stella Maris a day prior.

An official told The Tribune yesterday the group is located somewhere in the Simms settlement of Long Island. “The search continues for (those) six persons,” the official, who did not want to be identified, said. The group along with three others were reportedly en route to Haiti from New Providence when — according to those on board — a passenger allegedly suffering from a non-COVID-19 related illness died. The dead passenger was reportedly left on board the vessel.

In a press statement released on Friday, Royal Bahamas Defence Force officials said its operations centre was alerted to the medical emergency on board the Haitian freighter around 1.30am on Wednesday.

After learning this information, the RBDF said officials advised the captain of the vessel to seek permission from the relevant authorities to re-enter the territorial waters in Cat Island consistent with current emergency orders.

“However, approximately three hours later the master of the vessel advised that the female on board who required medical attention had passed,” RPBF added.

The next day, RBDF officials said they received word that the vessel had caught on fire.

“On Thursday evening, the defence force operations centre received a call from police operations room reference an 80ft steel hull vessel which was on fire off Stella Maris, Long Island, or ten miles off the eastern shoreline of Salt Pond,” the statement continued.

“Local police officials assisted by residents utilising Jet Skis responded but were unable to render assistance due to the intensity of the flames on the vessel. Also, rescue efforts were initiated by the defence force (aircraft) and United States Coast Guard which were hindered by inclement weather.”

The RBDF said a search conducted by police and Long Island residents on Friday morning resulted in the discovery of two Haitian nationals, who “appeared to be a bit dehydrated and slightly shaken up.”

“The Haitian nationals indicated that eight persons made it to shore and are assisting police with further investigations,” officials continued.

In a statement released on Facebook, Long Island MP Adrian Gibson said the two men – aged 50 and 30 — swam ashore at Millers, Long Island on Friday morning.

The men, he added, told police the boat caught fire due to an explosion in the engine room around 3pm on Thursday.

“(On Thursday), smoke was observed about ten miles off of the coast of Long Island,” Mr Gibson said. “The men stated that they swam eight to ten miles, throughout the night. They indicated that they became separated from the other six passengers around 2am this morning due to shifting tides.

“…The men were aboard the 80ft cargo vessel, the MV Fish Farmer, which was en route to Haiti after departing from Potter’s Cay Dock at 5.30pm on Monday 27 April, 2020.

“There were nine persons on board - six men and three women. Two Bahamians were purportedly among that number.”

Mr Gibson said health professionals noted that the men had shown no signs of the coronavirus.

“Medical professionals on Long Island have carried out a ‘field check’ and noted that the men are presently not exhibiting any signs of COVID-19. All necessary protocols are being followed,” he said.

Mr Gibson said Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Delon Brennen would be organising further testing and additional health examinations of the men, who are currently in police custody in Simms, Long Island.

Asked for an update yesterday on the COVID-19 status of the two men, Dr Brennen said officials were still awaiting test results.

In the meantime, investigations are still ongoing into the cause of the fire. The US Coast Guard Cutter is assisting the RBDF and RBPF on the matter.