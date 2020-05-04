Light Industries Donate To Help Most Vulnerable

The Bahamas Light Industries Development Council (BLIDC) and its members have donated free food and drink to support charities in the battle against COVID-19 related hunger.

Companies such as Purity Bakery, the Caribbean Bottling Company (CBC), Blanco Chemicals and Commonwealth Brewery have helped to stock supermarket shelves as well as assist non-governmental organisations (NGOs) in providing much-needed assistance to struggling households and communities.

To date, Purity Bakery, Blanco Chemicals, CBC and Commonwealth Brewery have collectively donated over 1,500 cases of beverages, 2,000 loaves of bread and 50 cases of bleach to groups such as the Salvation Army, Red Cross, Hands for Hunger, Lend a Hand Bahamas, Great Commission, the Bahamas Feeding Network and a number of homes for the aged.

“This has been an objectively challenging time for all Bahamians,” said Jonathan Cartwright, president of the Council and Cartwright’s Bedding. “As we navigate this difficult period, our BLIDC members understand how important it is to assist wherever and whenever we can.

“Companies like Purity Bakery, Blanco Chemicals, the Caribbean Bottling Company and Commonwealth Brewery are not only performing essential manufacturing functions right now, and ensuring that Bahamians have uninterrupted access to bread, water and other beverages. They are also committed to making sure that the most vulnerable members of our community also have access to those essential items.”

“The BLIDC and our members not only live, work and thrive in the communities that we serve, but we also support, invest and are committed to those communities through thick and thin,” added Karla Wells-Lisgaris, the council’s vice-president.