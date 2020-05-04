One Newly Confirmed Case Of Covid-19 In New Providence

The Ministry of Health announced on Monday that there is one additional confirmed case of COVID-19. This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 84.
This newest case is a 64-year-old woman from New Providence who is in isolation at home.
There have been seven confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Grand Bahama, 68 in New Providence, one in Cat Cay and eight on Bimini.
ISpeakFacts 5 hours, 20 minutes ago
How many people are tested daily? When are we going to start running antibody test on those who had the "flu" during the previous winter season, it's very likely those people had the China Virus, but we'll never know the answer to these questions because out country's preparedness and response to situations such as this and Dorian is somehow worse than a 3rd world country!!!!!
