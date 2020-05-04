Two Arrested For Poaching At Bonefish Pond

TWO people were arrested on Saturday for poaching in Bonefish Pond National Park, according to the Bahamas National Trust. The BNT also said it has noted increased reports of illegal poaching and development in national parks during the COVID-19 lockdown.

A statement from BNT said officials acted swiftly upon reports of poaching in Bonefish Pond National Park on the southern shores of New Providence on Saturday.

“As a result of the enforcement operation, two persons were apprehended by the Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF),” the agency said. “The BNT expressed its gratitude for the support it received from community-minded individuals and organisational partners who responded to the call of duty during a weekend lockdown when it would have been easy to turn a blind eye.”

Over the past week, other reports of poaching have been brought to the BNT’s attention.



Industrial landfill trucks were observed in the area of Harold and Wilson Pond National Park on Tuesday, April 28. The development of property in the area is encroaching upon protected lands and the BNT is appealing for construction to halt until further investigation.

Eric Carey, executive director, Bahamas National Trust: “Reports of poaching and other concerns have increased exponentially. We’ve seen all sorts. Endangered rock iguanas being captured, caged and killed in Andros. Park wardens noting signs of poaching in Inagua of precious flamingo hatchlings. Crawfishing also takes place even in the closed season, with disregard for regulations. All acts are a blatant disregard for the law.”

The BNT hopes to be able to continue to rely on notifications from the public about suspicious activity on parklands.

National parks throughout The Bahamas have been closed since March 20 in accordance with government mandates. As such, any person, other than exempted park wardens, in these protected areas has entered unlawfully, the BNT said. “National parks are spawning grounds and nurseries for young animals like conch, sharks, bonefish, and turtles who rely on marine protected areas to grow to maturity and reproduce without man made stressors to their environments such as construction and development or threats of being fished,” explained Falon Cartwright, New Providence parks manager.

The BNT protects 32 national land and sea parks over more than two million acres, across 10 islands.

To report illegal activity anonymously, you can email supporttheparks@bnt.bs or through private messaging on the BNT’s social media pages.

The BNT stressed that the public should not take matters into their own hands, but instead contact authorities. To learn more about the vital work of the BNT and make an urgent donation towards the continuation of its mission to protect national parks, visit its website: www.bnt.bs.