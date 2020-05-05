The Ministry of Health announced on Tuesday that there are five newly confirmed cases of COVID-19. This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 89.
The newly confirmed cases are as follows:
• Case #85 is a 60-year-old woman of New Providence
• Case #86 is a 25-year-old man of Bimini.
• Case #87 is a 36-year-old man of Bimini.
• Case #88 is a 15-year-old girl, also of Bimini.
• Case #89 is a 50-year-old woman from Grand Bahama.
All five of these cases are in isolation at home.
There have been eight confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Grand Bahama, 69 in New Providence, one in Cat Cay and 11 on the island of Bimini.
Health officials continue to follow the condition of the other current COVID-19 positive cases.
The Ministry of Health again wishes to remind individuals who have been advised to remain home in quarantine or isolation that they are expected to stay in their homes until the time of quarantine or isolation has ended. Kindly give consideration to having a family member complete shopping errands for essential items. Following this advice is paramount to avoid the spread of COVID-19 in our communities. Persons violating the quarantine protocols could face a $20,000 fine or up to five years imprisonment.
Comments
ISpeakFacts 52 minutes ago
But according to Sands, we've flattened the curve LMAO
GET REAL, we haven't even hit our peak yet, and we probably will never know the exact number of people infected with Covid-19 because majority of the carriers are asymptomatic and out corrupt government for sure will not be paying for antibody test from other nations, then you factor in the lack of testing in our country due to how slow our corrupt government reacted to this virus, they had more than enough time to have test kits ready for a widespread outbreak of Covid-19 in the country!!!
Two sh00tings already happened today in New Providence, just one day after Minnis eased the lockdown, it seems majority of the people in New Providence have went back to the way of old, long lines to the bars without social distancing, cars everywhere on the streets etc, don't be surprised when Covid-19 numbers skyrocket in the next few weeks!!!
