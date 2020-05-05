The Ministry of Health announced on Tuesday that there are five newly confirmed cases of COVID-19. This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 89.

The newly confirmed cases are as follows:

• Case #85 is a 60-year-old woman of New Providence

• Case #86 is a 25-year-old man of Bimini.

• Case #87 is a 36-year-old man of Bimini.

• Case #88 is a 15-year-old girl, also of Bimini.

• Case #89 is a 50-year-old woman from Grand Bahama.

All five of these cases are in isolation at home.

There have been eight confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Grand Bahama, 69 in New Providence, one in Cat Cay and 11 on the island of Bimini.

Health officials continue to follow the condition of the other current COVID-19 positive cases.

The Ministry of Health again wishes to remind individuals who have been advised to remain home in quarantine or isolation that they are expected to stay in their homes until the time of quarantine or isolation has ended. Kindly give consideration to having a family member complete shopping errands for essential items. Following this advice is paramount to avoid the spread of COVID-19 in our communities. Persons violating the quarantine protocols could face a $20,000 fine or up to five years imprisonment.