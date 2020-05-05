Long Island Regatta Cancelled For First Time In 53 Years

By BRENT STUBBS

FOR the first time in its 53 years of existence, the Long Island Regatta, the second oldest and most prestigious in the island nation, has been cancelled.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, organisers said they have consulted all of their partners, including the Long Island Association, Nassau and Grand Bahama branches and the Long Island Sailing Club, and have consented to cancel the popular sloop sailing event that was scheduled for June 3-6 in Salt Pond, Long Island.

The cancellation of the Long Island Regatta comes on the heels of the National Family Island Regatta in George Town, Exuma, that was scheduled for April 21-25, but was cancelled.

Organisers for the Long Island Regatta have indicated that they were already affected by the coronavirus in that they had to cancel a number of fundraising initiatives this year.

Taynia Farquharson, the president of the Long Island Association, which has the responsibility for the New Providence and Grand Bahama branches, said it was a tough pill for them to swallow, not being able to stage the regatta this year.

“This was really rough because this was the biggest economic boost for Long Island every year,” said Farquharson, noting that it cost about $250,000 to stage the event. “Everyone benefits from it. The stores, the restaurants, the hotels and the car rental companies. This is sad.”

Like the National Family Island Regatta, the Long Island Regatta normally attracts more than 40 sloop sailing boats to compete in the A, B, C and D classes, along with a youth regatta.

Once COVID-19 has subsided, Farquharson said they intend to do something on a smaller scale for the Long Island boats so they can get back to some type of normalcy before preparing for next year’s regatta.

“Everybody feels bad, but ain’t nothing we can do about it,” said Keith Carroll, who missed one regatta in 2000 when his mother passed away.

He is the vice president of the Long Island Association which is responsible for the fundraising events.