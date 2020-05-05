Sands Goes: His Resignation Over Flight Fiasco Accepted By Pm

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

PRIME Minister Dr Hubert Minnis accepted the resignation of Health Minister Dr Duane Sands yesterday, a stunning climax to a fast-moving controversy that has now dimmed Dr Sands’ political career. “I thank him for his service to the Bahamas, including during the COVID-19 pandemic. I will make a further statement on this matter (today), including on who will serve as minister of health,” Dr Minnis said in a brief statement issued shortly before 10pm.

The Elizabeth MP offered his resignation to Dr Minnis for his actions related to six permanent residents who landed in the country last week with COVID-19 testing supplies and were allowed to quarantine at home before they produced a negative COVID-19 test result.

Some Bahamians were initially angry over the episode because hundreds who have wanted to return to the country have been stuck abroad.

On Sunday, Dr Minnis said protocol was breached during the episode.

Though Dr Sands on Sunday told The Tribune he would not resign from Cabinet over the affair, he did just that through a statement yesterday.

“I refer to the unfortunate controversy surrounding the delivery of COVID-19 test swabs and the landing of permanent residents under what you have termed a breach of protocol regulating the entry to the Bahamas by Bahamian citizens and permanent residents under Emergency (COVID-19) Regulations,” he said in a letter to Dr Minnis, which was posted to the Elizabeth MP’s Facebook page yesterday afternoon.

“I accept responsibility for this breach of protocol. I acknowledge that I acted outside of the scope of my authority in this matter. My actions were guided by my great desire to obtain the much-needed testing swabs which are in short supply both here and internationally and which are key to our efforts to trace the spread of the coronavirus so as to better focus our responses. I acted at all times in good faith.

“Nevertheless, I acknowledge that my actions have caused embarrassment for which I express sincere regret. We continue in the midst of a most serious pandemic when focused attention should be trained only on how best the spread of COVID-19 might be slowed and eventually be stopped. I believe that my continued presence in the Cabinet may serve as a distraction from our effort and hence I offer my resignation from your Cabinet. I thank you for the opportunity to serve our great country.”

Earlier yesterday, a document purporting to be a statement from Dr Sands appeared and began to circulate on social media, causing considerable confusion.

The document claimed Dr Sands apologised to Dr Minnis and offered his resignation but the prime minister “graciously refused to accept it.” Dr Sands denied the legitimacy of the statement on social media. Thirty minutes later, he released a similar statement about his resignation.

Former Tourism Minister Obie Wilchcombe connected Dr Sands with donors who supplied 2,500 test swabs that cost $11,250, prompting an effort by the health minister to get the swabs here.

Dr Sands got approval from Tourism Minister Dionisio D’Aguilar for a N-578GC aircraft to deliver the supplies to the country.

He then got approval from Immigration Director Clarence Russell for the passengers.

Mr D’Aguilar told Dr Sands officials had been insisting that people coming to the country provide a negative COVID-19 test to gain entry. The Freetown MP deferred to the health minister to make the call and Dr Sands allowed the passengers entry without testing them. During his national address on Sunday, Dr Minnis suggested this was at least part of the breach––the residents were allowed entry without being tested.

Dr Sands initially said only two people had been allowed to disembark in the country. Dr Minnis later revealed it was six. He said they have tested negative for the virus.

Even up to Sunday evening, Dr Sands was defiant. He told this newspaper he was shocked at “how far to the left” the conversation over the matter had gone.

“When you’re trying to solve problems for the public, sometimes it requires to dig deep, to beg and we’ve done a lot of begging based on relationships that you have established over the years with individuals and institutions and universities and countries. It’s called networking. Failing that, you cannot mount a response,” he said.

Dr Sands twice lost elections for the Elizabeth constituency — a by-election in 2010 and a general election in 2012 — before winning his seat in 2017.

As one of the country’s premier cardiovascular surgeons and a political figure for over a decade, he is no stranger to drama.

Nonetheless, during the COVID-19 crisis, he often attracted praise across social media for composed and reassuring public performances as he played a pivotal role managing the unprecedented health crisis.

Under his watch, improvements were made to the radiology department of PMH and the Corey Newbold Ward, the male chest ward at PMH, which opened in 2018 with new beds, bed-side furniture and curtains.