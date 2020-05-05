Teenager Dies In Day Of Double Murder

By EARYEL BOWLEG

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

TWO people were killed in separate incidents yesterday, including a 17-year-old boy in Fox Hill.

The first incident occurred around 8am when, according to Chief Superintendent Shanta Knowles, police received reports of gunshots being fired on Rahming Street, Fox Hill.

She said police who arrived on scene found a young man who had been shot multiple times. Paramedics were called and pronounced the victim dead. CSP Knowles said police were told that the victim had been approached by a lone gunman who opened fire on him “before running towards Cox Street and getting into a small Nissan vehicle” and escaping.

The victim’s family identified him as 17-year-old Jason Joseph.

CSP Knowles appealed for members of the “tight-knight” community to assist in the investigation by providing information.

The murder occurred while the country is currently under a 24-hour curfew to slow the spread of COVID-19. Asked if there is a concern crime will increase when the curfew is relaxed, CSP Knowles said the fear is always there, but police will continue to beef up patrols.

“We have our patrols on the street,” said CSP Knowles, who was recently promoted to head of the Central Detective Unit. “We have numerous officers and we will continue to beef up our patrols in all areas. Not just the Fox Hill (area), but in every area so that we can prevent if possible anything from happening.”

When The Tribune arrived on the scene, the victim was in a body bag in front of a house as residents stood around in disbelief.

The victim’s father, Charité Joseph 61, was visibly affected by the tragedy.

He said he last spoke with his son about 20 minutes before hearing he had been shot dead.

“I say why my son dead? I just talk to him,” he said. “I don’t know why Jason dead just like that. I work hard for my son…..I spend money, $200, every month for Jason. He have 17 years, he dead just like that!”

Jason was a student at Doris Johnson High School, but was kicked out in the 11th grade his father said.

Asked if he thought his son would still be alive if he had not been kicked out, his father said he is unsure if Jason would have focused on his education.

Still his father said he was confused about why someone would want to murder his son.

About ten hours later, a man was stabbed to death off Nassau Street.

Police said shortly before 6pm, three men were at McQuay Street when they got into a fight. The fight escalated, resulting in one man being stabbed. He was pronounced dead by paramedics on scene.

His cousin, Charlotte Williams, identified him as Jeffrey Fowler, a janitor in his 40s.

She said she was shocked by the killing, describing the victim as a family man who did not bother with anyone.

“I just spoke to him two days ago, just two days ago,” she told reporters. “It’s going to be hard, it’s really going to be hard. You could understand if someone was a troublemaker who deserve what they get because they say you live by the sword you die by the sword, but if a person they don’t live by the sword and die by the sword, you have a problem with (that). He ain’t even a fighting person, he don’t fight.”

The killings brought the homicide count to 23 for the year, according to The Tribune’s records.

Anyone with information should call police at 502-9991 or Crime Stoppers at 328-TIPS (8477). .