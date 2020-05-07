Bimini Residents Divided On How To Deal With Infections

By DENISE MAYCOCK

AS the number of COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Bimini, residents are split on whether the small community needs a more stringent lockdown to stop the spread of infections. “The lockdown is needed before this thing gets any worse,” said a concerned resident, who did not wish to be named. “I am 66-years-old and I don’t go out, except in my backyard - it is scary.”

The elderly woman believes that everyone should be concerned about the situation because the island is small. Up to Tuesday, there were 92 cases in the country. Of the five new cases confirmed Tuesday, three were from Bimini, including two men ages 25 and 36 years old, and a 15-year-old girl.

The country’s first recorded COVID-19 death was Bimini resident Kim Johnson-Rolle who died in late March after being airlifted to New Providence for treatment. Rolle was the owner of a local restaurant on that island.

“I think they need a lockdown for a month because people are not adhering to the orders,” stressed the concerned resident. “I see people out playing on the basketball court not exercising social distancing, and then some people are also out after curfew.”

Another resident, who gave her name as Ms Cash, was sad after hearing news of the three new confirmed cases in Bimini. “We all feel bad; when I heard about the three new cases yesterday, I was depressed,” she said. “We believe it is going to get better as those who are affected are persons in one group. It is going to be alright as long as people do what the prime minister says by practicing social distancing and wearing masks.”

However, Ms Cash, who operates Brown Food Supply, does not think that a two-week lockdown would be the best thing at this time for residents of the island. “If it was during the Easter week when people had money it would be better, but two weeks right now is not good because people do not have any money,” she said.

“Bimini relies on tourism and there are no tourists here so nothing happening, and the hotels are closed. We are praying for the best and we believe it is going to be alright,” Ms Cash said.

Percy Duncombe, of Sue and Joy’s Variety Store, does not think that the current situation is bad enough to require a lockdown. He says that only a certain related group of persons on the island are affected. “If it was a worse situation, but it seems as though the situation happening in Bimini is only affecting a particular group of people. I think the people involved with the situation are all related to one group. “They are in seclusion and I don’t think a two-week lockdown is necessary,” he said.