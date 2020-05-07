Bus Drivers May Limit Passengers When They Run Again

By EARYEL BOWLEG

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

BUS drivers may limit the number of passengers allowed on their vehicles amid other precautions once the government gives them the green light to resume routes.

In March, Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis prohibited public transportation among other restrictions outlined in a series of emergency orders meant to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Last week, he revealed his five-phase plan for reopening the economy, with public transport to resume in stage five with “safety protocols”.

Yesterday, the Bahamas Unified Bus Drivers Union’s president revealed there may be a limit of passengers allowed on buses when public transportation resumes.

“It may limit the amount persons that are in the bus so to speak…..as for the limit we can’t say,” Rudolph Taylor said. “As well for the fact that sanitary conditions will be heightened. So persons would have to wear face masks. . .”

He noted that bus drivers around the world have increased risks of catching COVID-19 due to the nature of their profession, which highlights the need for Bahamian jitney drivers to take precautions once their routes resume.

In April, the UK Guardian revealed that nearly 100 American transit workers have died from the coronavirus “as basic measures to keep employees safe have lagged in cities across the United States”.

In light of these findings, Mr Taylor said: “... (Safety measures) would have to be strictly enforced because as you know bus drivers around the world (are) really dying from this (disease) because they are dealing with so many different persons within the public.”

While the sector is shut down, he said bus drivers are encouraging each other not to give up hope and wait until the economy is fully reopened.

He said: “So some of us are just holding tight and other drivers are just being their brother’s keeper in terms of keeping our drivers afloat. So that is what we’re doing now in the industry to the best of our ability and as well as encouraging one another not to give up hope but just to wait patiently because at this time we know that we’ll be the last to open.”