No New Confirmed Cases Of Covid-19

The Ministry of Health announced on Thursday that there are no newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 in The Bahamas.

Speaking at a press conference, Dr Merceline Dahl-Regis said the number of recovered cases is up by five to 31 and active cases are at 50.

Key points from the press conference:

• Dr Dahl-Regis said there are fewer than 250 people now in quarantine, many having graduated out. However, 12 people who have passed their 14-day quarantine period cannot be found in order to check their status.

• The Ministry of Health is concerned about the number of frontline health workers who have been exposed to COVID-19. 22 healthcare workers, including five physicians, have been affected so far.

• There will be a risk analysis for all Bahamians returning to the country tomorrow. An evaluation will be done of everyone and where they want to stay – if their home is suitable for quarantine they will be allowed to sign an agreement.