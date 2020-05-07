Should Dr Sands Have Got The Job In The First Place?

EDITOR, The Tribune

Dr Duane Sands (FNM-Elizabeth) has been obliged to pick up his marbles and to demit office as Minister of Health. Years ago, I held a brief for him and a few other then candidates. I had high hopes for Dr. Sands but within a year of being elected to parliament and being appointed to the cabinet, I saw the handwriting on the proverbial wall. He has proven to be a political disaster. That being the case should the PM have appointed himself to this vital position as Minister of Health?

The Bahamas is still reeling from the effects of Hurricane Dorian which ravaged Abaco and Grand Bahama in particular. To this very day, almost a year later, there are some 50 odd deceased bodies stored in a trailer in Abaco. The hurricane season for this year is fast approaching and it is commonly accepted that we are not prepared for the same.

The proposed National Health Initiative was one of the many unfulfilled planks in the FNM electoral campaign. It is clear that unless a miracle occurs that Bahamians will not be seeing this any time soon. The economic dislocation caused by the Corona virus and the abrupt shut down of the economy by Minnis and his administration has resulted in massive unemployment and loss of revenue for many. The economy, to put it mildly, is in shambles and is unlikely to bounce back anytime in the near future.

The PM is regarded by many as a good medical and businessman. He is, however, only human and I fear that he might over tax himself as he takes on the health portfolio. Is it not possible that he could have simply appointed Senator Mildred Watson, a medical doctor with all of the necessary political pedigree?

The outcome of the next general elections will depend heavily on two items, in my view: the economy and the delivery of the National Health Initiative. If Minnis and his regime fail at these, they could kiss the elections goodbye. The Progressive Liberal Party will be returned to high office as simple as 1 + 1 = 2

If the PM were a really smart man, he would hold on to the post of Minister of Health for the shortest time possible. Senator Watson should be appointed Minister of Health while continuing to serve in the Senate. The Hon. Shannedon Cartwright (FNM-St. Barnabas) could be appointed as Minister of State for Health and represent that ministry in the House for the duration. The ball, however, is in the PM’s court. Musical chairs or the inevitable implosion of the FNM ? To God then, in all things, be the glory.

ORTLAND H. BODIE, JR.

Nassau,

May 6, 2020