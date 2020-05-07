‘Stranded 200’ Fly Home Tomorrow

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

NEARLY 200 Bahamians stuck abroad amid the COVID-19 pandemic are expected to return to the country tomorrow, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced yesterday.

This came as government officials continued their silence in the face of questions over why some residents were allowed entry to the country during the lockdown and others were not.

Betsy Dingman, a Bahamian philanthropist and Lyford Cay resident, returned last week after being stuck in the United States for five weeks, according to Eyewitness News. Yet several other Bahamian residents stuck abroad have told The Tribune even though they secured charter flights to bring them home and were willing to be tested before entry, their attempts to return failed.

One woman, eager to be with family after her mother died at Doctors’ Hospital last month, said her mourning process was significantly affected after she was denied the chance to return despite securing a charter flight.

Tourism Minister Dionisio D’Aguilar, who has responsibility for aviation, could not be reached for comment yesterday.

Officials have not said how many residents have been allowed entry to the country during the lockdown period.

Asked about this yesterday, Charles Beneby, director general of civil aviation, said: “I have no comment on the matter.”

Nonetheless, officials said yesterday repatriation exercises will be conducted in phases, with 190 Bahamians from New Providence and Grand Bahama expected to return to the country in the first phase.

In a statement released yesterday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said: “The ministry, through its embassies and consulates, has registered hundreds of Bahamians and residents outside the country globally. The majority are in South Florida.

“The immediate focus of the ministry was to organise the return of those in Florida, more specifically South Florida, West Palm Beach and Miami.”

According to the ministry, residents will be transported to the country via Bahamasair, which has agreed to adhere to strict protocols established by the Ministry of Health.

Upon arrival, officials said government facilities will be made available for quarantine.

“Though these persons would have been tested negative for COVID-19, protocols have been put in place to ensure that anti COVID-19 spreading measures are practiced while they proceed to their eventual destinations,” the statement continued.

“Plans are in place to execute the first phase of this strategy this Friday, 8 May, 2020.

“Bahamian citizens and residents outside New Providence should be reminded that repatriation exercises will be done in a phased and orderly manner, depending on registration data received from embassies and consulates abroad.”

The announcement comes amid controversy surrounding six permanent residents who landed in the country last week with COVID-19 testing supplies and were allowed to quarantine at home before being tested for the virus.

The episode sparked public outrage, with many condemning the government for giving “special privilege” to certain residents and allowing them entry in the country as hundreds of Bahamians remain stuck abroad.

In the wake of the controversy, Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis said returning Bahamians will now have the option to self-quarantine at home or in a government facility for a two-week period.

Dr Minnis had initially said all returning residents would have to be quarantined at the guarded facility. Last week, he said that some 200 Bahamians were seeking to return home.

However, Ministry of Foreign Affairs officials have already said that number has increased exponentially.

In an effort to expedite the application process for those wanting to return home, officials noted that work is being done to launch a new webpage.

“Going forward the ministry will create a new web page on the current MOFA website that will support the online repatriation registration process,” officials said.

“… We expect this new online facility to be available soon.”

In the meantime, members of the public are urged to visit the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ website for important notes and updates regarding this ongoing exercise.