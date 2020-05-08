A Comic's View: Give Us What We Need And Not What We Want

By INIGO 'NAUGHTY' ZENICAZELAYA

AS more manure continues to hit the fan, on one end of the “Swabs for Entry Scandal”, the plot thickens on the other, with some interesting characters both old and new, raising their heads.

I’m going to let it all play out before I offer commentary on that one, I don’t want to miss a thing.

Meanwhile our religious community, mirrors “reality television” and in some cases, bad reality television.

Complete with outbursts against the government, infighting, and the continuous calls for tithes.

Let’s have a closer look.

•PAY PAL PASTORS •

After wishy-washy responses, or in some cases none at all, to several recent issues of national importance, I must say I’m a bit amazed that some clergy have so much to say in regards to “tithes” and their continued payment by their congregations, despite social distancing protocols.

Several churches have gone completely digital in order for their worshippers to conveniently pay tithes.

This week alone I’ve observed multiple “Pay Pal Pastors” pop up all over social media, instructing members of their various congregations on how to pay their “tithes” on line.

I understand that the various churches need their “tithes” to operate, however all I’m saying is, in all of your “religiousness” and with the same conviction, speak out or take action against everyday atrocities here in the Bahamas that go unchampioned, such as crime, guns, sweetheartin’, child molestation, human trafficking and the list goes on and on.

Don’t be selective, even though you want your members to be selective paying their “tithes” on line with those $25, $50, $75 and $100 donations to Believers Faith Outreach Ministries International.

Watch it Sebas, now the pastors them online too!

•MAD MATTIE•

Now I totally get why “The Running Man” Jonathan Ash was selling liquor illegally during the curfew, he’s allegedly a member of Believers Faith Outreach Ministries International, and those tithes had to pay.

And in case you missed it, the controversial head of Believers Faith Outreach Ministries International Prophetess Dr. Mattie Nottage, leads her flock from front to back and top to bottom.

She’s taking on all and sundry when it comes to her church being closed and its subsequent tithes trickling in, including the leader of the nation Prime Minister Hubert Minnis. (More on this in a moment).

Part 1a of the essential services list has churches serving hot meals listed, as remaining open.

So if Believers Faith Outreach Ministries International was serving hot meals daily like, Bishop Walter Hanchell and his Great Commission Ministries International does daily there should not be an issue of being open.

Serving meals to over 100,000 hungry Bahamians daily, along with several other organizations is indeed a blessing. Sadly Believers Faith Outreach Ministries International does not appear to have this option, however they do offer -

On line tithing (Who do you think inspired the ‘Pay Pal Pastors’ ? Thank you Mattie).

Dr. Nottage’s book Life’s Survival Kit for Storms. (Available for purchase).

The Women of Fire and Power Online Conference. (Tickets range between $25.00 and $100.00)

A Royal Mother’s Day Celebration for Prophetess Dr. Mattie Johnson. (Where church members can shower their Prophetess with ‘Love Gifts’ ranging from $300 to $2,500).

Midnight Prophetic Prayer (Members can donate or tithe on line daily).

I guess you got to pray to play.

It’s clear Dr. Nottage preaches the “prosperity gospel” and her version seems to be on steroids!

It’s also painfully obvious her angst with the PM comes from his recent decision to open liquor stores, while churches remained closed.

(Dr. Nottage please see part 1a of essential services above).

Liquor merchants are making money and the churches aren’t?

(Especially Believers Faith Outreach Ministries International) seemingly equates to blasphemy in Dr. Nottage’s book, leading her to unleash a scathing biblical, seven-day warning on Prime Minister Minnis, on her various social media platforms, with both local and international viewers alike tuned in.

Totally inappropriate actions on Dr. Nottage’s part, in my opinion. Some circles, may even call Dr. Nottage’s rant a “curse”. Call it what you want, but according to Dr. Nottage, the PM has, and I quote:

“Seven good days to open the churches.”

(Presumably Believers Faith Outreach Ministries International first of course).

“Or the judgment and hand of God will be against your administration.”

(That really escalated rather quickly).

I’m amazed by such an ugly outburst from the “Prophetess” considering churches globally are continuing to adhere to social distancing protocol.

Might I ask what happened to praying for our nation’s leaders, have you forgotten about Timothy 1-3, Dr Nottage?

I exhort, therefore, that, first of all, supplications, prayers, intercessions, and giving of thanks, be made for all men; For kings, and for all that are in authority that we may lead a quiet and peaceable life in all godliness and honesty. For this is good and acceptable in the sight of God our Saviour.

I must say that in the midst of the COViD-19 pandemic, that I’m appalled by the actions of Dr. Nottage, a religious leader, attacking the government over money, not a good look.

Like the old timers say -

“God make ugly, but he don’t like it.”

I’m shocked, I hear no prayers for the healing of the nation and a rapid return to normalcy and employment.

Free from the bondage of necessary, curfews, lockdowns and masks, with the same conviction as the seven-day ultimatum, Dr. Nottage?

Such antics and questionable behaviour by Dr. Nottage reminds me of another scripture, Mathew 7:15.

Until next week may God bless us all, and give us what we need, and not what we want!