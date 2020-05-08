Dorian Survivor's Message Of Hope During Covid-19 Crisis

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

DORIAN survivor Kyle Johnson is bringing a message of hope to people during the COVID-19 crisis, which has left many unemployed here in Grand Bahama.

Johnson stands in the median at the intersection of Coral Road and Ponce de Leon Drive with a huge placard, which reads: “DON’T GIVE UP ON GOD!”

The Tribune spotted the young man on Friday and asked why he decided to do this at the busy causeway.

“I feel like people need hope and a little encouragement not to give up on God,” he said. “God has not forgotten about you, and it is just something I thought people need to hear at this time.”

“I want to give people hope and not to give up. We are all going through this together, and to just know God is in the midst of all this; it might not seem He is there, but He is there.”

Mr Johnson is currently unemployed. He returned to Grand Bahama from Abaco after hurricane Dorian.

“I am originally from Grand Bahama and came back after experiencing Dorian. I lived in Abaco for over nine years and was a Christian over there doing ministry, and I just want to continue that while I am here,” he said.

“I am not working over here; I got stuck over here. So, I said this would be my job every day.”

As Johnson stood with the sign, motorists passing by honked their car horns in support of him and his message.

Mr Johnson said that he will never forget the experience of superstorm Dorian, which left parts of Abaco decimated, many areas severely flooded, and homes destroyed. There were also many deaths on that island.

He also barely survived with his life.

“I went through Hurricane Dorian the whole nine yards. It was like out of a movie – you had to fight for your life. You see death, and you are knocking on death’s door and saying to yourself, ‘God, is this how I am supposed to die?” I said, “God, let me make sure I am ready to be with you. And that was an experience of a lifetime.”

Many Grand Bahamians were still recovering from the devastation of Hurricane Dorian, and then came the coronavirus pandemic.

In Grand Bahama, there are some eight confirmed COVID-19 cases. The shutdown has affected many businesses that were forced to layoff and terminate workers.

Many people have sought assistance through the Social Services assistance programme for food vouchers and rental assistance, and the NIB benefit assistance programme.