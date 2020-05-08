Five Arrested Over Shooting Incident

FIVE men were arrested in connection with a shooting incident in Freeport this week, a senior police official reported on Friday.

Superintendent Terecita Pinder said police received information shortly after 6pm on Thursday of gunshots being fired in the Sunridge Road area.

Officers proceeded to the area where two men reported that they were fired upon by persons known to them who were driving a Chevy Cavalier vehicle.

Ms Pinder said that a short time later, officers arrested five male suspects who are assisting with investigations into the matter.