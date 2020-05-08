Freeport Man Admits Shopbreaking Offences

BY DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

A Freeport man was yesterday charged with a number of shopbreaking offences between March and April.

Deon Marcuis Hall, 43, of No 167 Morgan Lane, appeared before Magistrate Charlton Smith in Court Two on three counts of shopbreaking, one count of stealing, and one count of trespassing.

The matters are in connection to complaints made to police involving a break-in at St Pauls Methodist College school, where over $1,000 of items was stolen; and Wholeman Christian Centre and a two-storey building which were also broken into.

Hall pleaded guilty to the charges and was remanded to the Sandilands Rehabilitation Centre for six weeks evaluation and counselling.

He is expected to return to court for sentencing on June 30.