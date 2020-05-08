Friday Update: No Newly Confirmed Cases Of Covid-19

The Ministry of Health announced on Friday that there are no newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 – the total number standing at 92.
There are four more recovered cases with the number of completed tests totalling 1,548.
