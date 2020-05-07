Welcome Back: Returnees Flying In Today Face Checks On If They Go Home

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Senior Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

ONE hundred and ninety Bahamians returning to the country today could have their homes evaluated to determine if they qualify for home isolation or have to be quarantined in a government facility.

The logistics of the process is not clear but Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Delon Brennen said the Ministries of Health and National Security, the Royal Bahamas Defence Force, the National Emergency Management Agency and the Office of the Prime Minister are coordinating the matter.

“The way to make sure that we are protecting our populace is to make sure that we put in place parameters for people that are going to be able to come into the country and be able to come into a government quarantine facility or be able to go home,” Dr Brennen said during a Ministry of Health press conference yesterday.

“At the beginning of the exercise we will be doing a risk assessment for everyone, an evaluation for those who request to have the ability to go into home isolation or home quarantine and when we complete the analysis if it is deemed that the facility or home situation they want to go into has been evaluated by one of our government agencies, whether the Ministry of Health, Social Services, if their home is determined to be suitable for them to be able to go into and safely be able to home quarantine, then we will allow them to be able to sign an agreement that says yes they will go in, they will follow those rules, they will continue to be monitored by the Ministry of Health but then we can be assured there wouldn’t be any issues with ongoing risk to the community by introducing them into the wider Bahamian populace.”

Yesterday’s press conference was the first since Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis accepted the resignation of former Health Minister Dr Duane Sands on Monday and temporarily assumed the health portfolio. Dr Minnis, however, was not at the press conference. Asked about his absence, Chief Medical Officer Dr Pearl McMillan said she could not say where he was.

There were no new confirmed cases of COVID-19 yesterday, though Dr Merceline Dahl-Regis said the number of recovered cases increased by five to 31.

She further revealed that officials are giving serious consideration to locking down Bimini for two weeks out of concern for potential exponential growth of cases there. To date she said 78 people on that island have been tested and 11 have been confirmed to have the disease.

Dr Dahl Regis said before the country moves from one stage of reopening to the next, there should be a monitoring of new cases, particularly those reflecting community spread as opposed to those arising within a cluster.

She said officials remain concerned about the number of frontline health workers who have contracted COVID-19, noting the Bahamas has a high number of such cases compared to other countries in the region. Twenty-two healthcare workers have contracted COVID-19 to date, including five doctors, one physiotherapist, two trained clinical nurses, one domestic staff, seven registered nurses and patient care technicians. This represents 23.9 percent of total cases in the country.