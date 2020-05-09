Saturday Update: No New Confirmed Cases Of Covid-19

The Ministry of Health announced on Saturday that there are no newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 – the total number still standing at 92.
There are two more recovered cases, with 44 cases still active.
The number of completed tests is up to 1,587
Comments
ISpeakFacts 6 hours, 11 minutes ago
In 3 months we've only tested nearly 1,600 residents out of a population of over 400,000 (possibly 500,000 if you include the illegal immigrants) not good at all!!!
How can we possibly open back up when we haven't even tested one percent of the population? Testing 10-30 people a day is not going to get us anywhere, the lack of test kits is clearly due to the incompetence of Sands and Minnis waiting to little to late to take any action in preparing against the deadly Chinese Virus!
Economist 6 minutes ago
The US has done ten times on a per capita basis. Bermuda and Cayman have done 20 and 15 times respectively as many tests as we have. We in bad shape. Why did we fail to take Cayman up on their offer to sell us 45,000 tests at cost? Incompetence, plain incompetence.
ace1 4 hours, 26 minutes ago
Don t call it the Chinese virus,your a racist if you do
