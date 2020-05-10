The Bahamas Department of Meteorology has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the Exuma Cays, South Andros, along with their adjacent waters from 12.10pm until 2.10pm Sunday.

Some of these thunderstorms will be severe at times and may case strong gusty winds, dangerous lightning, heavy downpours, hail and possible waterspout or tornadic activity. Localised flooding is also possible.

Boaters in the warning areas should seek safe harbour and residents should stay indoors and away from windows as conditions worsen. Residents should not seek shelter under trees or in water as these can become lightning conductors.