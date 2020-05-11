Minnis Tests Negative For Covid-19

By RASHAD ROLLE
Tribune Senior Reporter
PRIME Minister Dr Hubert Minnis said he tested negative for COVID-19 last week. He told The Tribune he took a test on Wednesday in preparation for a trip to Grand Bahama to survey health facilities there. However, he said health officials have advised him not to travel to Grand Bahama because it is too risky.
Describing the test as “discomforting but not painful,” Dr Minnis said: “I was planning to go to Grand Bahama on Saturday to inspect health facilities and make sure they are on target, with respect to the Rand Memorial Hospital.
“I and my entire team, inclusive of the pilots and those who were going to Grand Bahama with me, would have had a COVID test done. All of our tests would have been negative. On Friday we were informed by the health professionals they did not want me travelling to Grand Bahama, they thought it was too risky. They were concerned that while Grand Bahama does not have communal spread, there may be pockets (of cases) and I could walk into a pocket without necessarily knowing, so I had to cancel the trip.”
This was the first time Dr Minnis has gotten tested. He said health officials will guide him on future tests. “If they think it’s necessary because of my exposure and visiting different places, then I will take it,” he said.
After more than two weeks without a new case of COVID-19, Grand Bahama confirmed an additional case last week. That island now has eight confirmed cases. New Providence has 72, Bimini has 11 and Cat Cay has one. Up to press time, the country had 92 cases.
Comments
TalRussell 3 hours, 2 minutes ago
Positive news PM!
joeblow 2 hours, 14 minutes ago
Shucks!!
ace1 2 hours, 1 minute ago
he should consider living in a bubble to avoid these risks
birdiestrachan 1 hour, 59 minutes ago
The man loves to fly up and down and have a good time. Maybe he wanted to stay on the top floor of him and Turnquest Hotel. The former OUR LUCAYA
These are difficult times . But he and his will continue to live high while poor people suffer.
ISpeakFacts 1 hour, 38 minutes ago
Ditto that birdie, Minnis is just a crooked individual who thinks the world revolves around him and his group of cronies!
