Monday Update: One Newly Confirmed Case Of Covid-19

The Ministry of Health announced on Monday that there is one newly confirmed case of COIVD-19 in The Bahamas, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 93.

This latest case is an 88-year-old woman from New Providence who is in hospital.

There have been eight confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Grand Bahama, 73 in New Providence, one in Cat Cay and 11 on the island of Bimini.