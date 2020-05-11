Monday Update: One Newly Confirmed Case Of Covid-19

The Ministry of Health announced on Monday that there is one newly confirmed case of COIVD-19 in The Bahamas, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 93.
This latest case is an 88-year-old woman from New Providence who is in hospital.
There have been eight confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Grand Bahama, 73 in New Providence, one in Cat Cay and 11 on the island of Bimini.
ISpeakFacts 5 hours, 47 minutes ago
Didn't someone from Miami who entered Grand Bahama test positive over the weekend? We should be at 94 confirmed cases, not 93!
It looks like the government along with our incompetent M.O.H are trying to hide and sweep confirmed cases under the rug thus keeping our confirmed number of cases to a bare minimum for the D- population to gobble up so that Minnis and Sands can look like heroes, either that or they just can't count! I'm gonna say it's both!
