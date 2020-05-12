Peter Young – Stiff Upper Lips As Britain Remembers And Vows: We’Ll Meet Again (Just Not For A Little Bit)

Last week’s commemorations and celebrations in Britain of the landmark 75th anniversary of VE-Day have been described as a joyous demonstration of national pride. May 8, 1945 marked the end of the Second World War in Europe - and being in the coronavirus lockdown did not stop people paying tribute to those who had saved them from the tyranny of Nazi Germany. In the words of Prime Minister Boris Johnson, as he urged his fellow countrymen and women to take inspiration from the generation that had won the war, “We are free because of everything they did”.

No one was immune from the impact of the 1939-45 conflict that engulfed the world. For Britain alone, the number of casualties was huge, with nearly 400,000 members of the armed forces and 70,000 civilians losing their lives. In the summer of 1940 the outlook seemed bleak. Most of Europe had been conquered by Germany and only Britain, under wartime leader Winston Churchill, stood alone and firm in the face of a threatened invasion. But Hitler later called this off following the successful Battle of Britain won in the air against the Luftwaffe and a bombing campaign which failed to break the will of the British people. Then, the chances of ultimate victory appeared slim if not unimaginable. But, after America entered the war following the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941, the final result of the war could have been in no further doubt - however long it took.

The sheer joy, jubilation and relief at the ending of the war in Europe in 1945 - and liberation of the continent from occupation by Nazi Germany - was tempered by the knowledge that hostilities in the Pacific were still going on. It was not until Japan surrendered three months later that the global conflict finally came to an end. So, in the midst of their jubilation on VE-Day, people were torn at the thought of friends and relations in the Far East under the threat of further fighting and the continuing hellish conditions of Japanese prisoner-of-war camps. It was also a time of reflection about the sacrifices of so many during six long years of conflict.

In contrast to last week’s events, Britain’s commemorations and celebrations of the 50th anniversary of VE-Day were against a vastly different background. Having led - at the official level under the direction of government ministers - the planning and running of the civilian side of these in 1995, I found it interesting to compare the relatively easy time we had of it then with the difficulties this year’s organisers faced as a result of the confining restraints of coronavirus social distancing.

For the 50th anniversary, among various public events we organised a large exhibition and concert in Hyde Park in central London to reflect life in wartime Britain. We also re-created the scene on May 8, 1945 when the King and Queen and the two princesses, Elizabeth and Margaret, accompanied by Churchill, appeared on the balcony of Buckingham Palace in front of huge and ecstatic crowds. Fifty years later to the day, The Queen, together with the Queen Mother and Princess Margaret, stood on the same balcony in front of another massive cheering crowd - estimated by the police to have been over 100,000 - that reached well down The Mall towards Trafalgar Square. This was followed by a fly-past of Second World War vintage aircraft and of the famous Red Arrows, officially known as the Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team.

Last week, however, such large gatherings were not possible. There could be no parades of veterans, who were not allowed to celebrate in groups.

Nor was there the traditional memorial concert in the Royal Albert Hall which is normally packed to the rafters, including, of course, the veterans themselves and their families. So, this time it was limited to a chorus of wartime music in an empty building with no audience, and well-known singer Katherine Jenkins giving a rendition - for the TV cameras only - of Forces’ sweetheart Dame Vera Lynn’s rousing wartime song “We’ll Meet Again”.

This year, members of the public had clearly decided that, even if Britain was in lockdown, they would not be denied their own way of remembering and celebrating, so the spirit of 1945 was exuberantly reproduced. Across the country, Britons organised patriotic tea parties, at socially acceptable distances, and decorated their houses and streets with Union Flags while celebrating from their doorsteps – and then they were invited to open all doors and windows and take part in a national singalong of “We’ll Meet Again”. But equally important, of course, were the official commemoration ceremonies around the country – again respecting social distancing -- including a poignant wreath laying and a nationwide two minutes’ silence led by the Prince of Wales.

The emphasis throughout has been on peace and reconciliation in the spirit of Churchill’s famous dictum - In Victory: Magnanimity, In Peace: Goodwill. This was reflected in what was perhaps the most important event of all; namely, The Queen’s VE-Day speech to the nation and to the Commonwealth, including, of course, The Bahamas, of which as a Realm she is Head of State.

The Bahamas made a significant contribution to both world wars. This has been extensively recorded for posterity and I commend the supplement entitled ‘Called to Arms’ published in The Tribune on November 9, 2018 as well as a commemorative booklet produced by the Department of Archives in 1985 about the nation’s involvement in these conflicts. It may be invidious to single out any individual Bahamian, but Sir Etienne Dupuch himself served in the First World War and has been described by the British Legion Bahamas Branch as an ‘exemplary war hero’.

The Queen delivered her address exactly 75 years - reportedly, to the hour, minute and second - after her father King George VI’s speech on VE-Day. Her address has been described as ‘electric’. Stressing the importance of the message ‘never give up and never despair’, The Queen paid tribute to Britain’s lockdown spirit. While saluting the Second World War heroes and praising them for their sacrifice, she said they would have recognised and admired their country’s response to today’s pandemic, not least that people supported and protected one another.

Her warm words that “our streets are not empty; they are filled with love and the care that we have for each other” will surely have been a comfort and inspiration to so many.

What can we in the Bahamas learn from Johnson?

On the thesis that the COVID-19 pandemic respects no boundaries and that we are all in this together, it is generally agreed each country can learn from the experience of others even though local conditions will vary. So I wonder whether policy-makers here at home will wish to look for any helpful pointers from Boris Johnson’s address to the British nation on Sunday setting out the government’s plans for easing the lockdown. It drew an audience of more than 27 million.

In Britain’s response and the need for clarity in the message there may be lessons to be learnt that are applicable to this country.

While stressing the need to re-open the country, Mr Johnson stated it could be disastrous to ease restrictions too quickly because of the danger of a second wave of the virus. So a phased approach was vital and he announced, in particular, that people were now encouraged to return to their places of employment if they were unable to work from home; for example, in construction and manufacturing. But everything was conditional on keeping the R level – the reproduction rate of the infection – below 1. He said that, if the infection rate continued to drop, the country could be gradually reopened, but social distancing would be essential.

It is interesting that in Britain new ways of keeping workplaces ‘COVID-secure’ are already emerging – for example, installation of screens to protect workers, extra facilities for hand washing, one-way walking systems within buildings, controlled use of bathrooms and closure of canteens.

It is clear that, until a treatment and a vaccine have been developed, social distancing measures will have to be maintained, and the key will be to find a way of enforcing them. So, if the infection rate continues to be at a low enough level to be considered acceptable in the circumstances, it is hard to see how a continuing lockdown can be justified. But, inevitably, this will remain a matter of careful and informed judgement.

Yet another command performance by the Queen

Last week’s VE-Day speech by The Queen was notable as her second address to the nation during the coronavirus crisis, together with her special and moving message at Easter which served as a rallying call in the midst of the pandemic. The first one was on April 5 when she said that, if Britain remained resolute, ‘we will overcome’ the virus. This was itself only the fifth time during her 68-year reign that she had made a special address of this sort. Her annual televised speech on Christmas Day is, of course, unrelated and has become something of an institution that people look forward to while settling down in front of the TV with happy anticipation after a sumptuous Christmas lunch.

The Queen has also been in the news recently because she celebrated her 94th birthday on April 21. This year she insisted that in the present circumstances it should be a low-key affair. For the first time during her reign, there was no 41-gun salute in Hyde Park, nor any other celebratory events which she deemed to be inappropriate.

It also comes as no surprise that her official birthday in June (usually the second weekend of the month) - when the Trooping the Colour ceremony takes place and attracts enormous crowds on Horse Guards Parade in London - has been cancelled in its traditional form this year. Those interested in the history of the British monarchy may be aware that in 1748 King George II, who was born in the month of November, decreed that that there should be a military parade and public celebration annually to celebrate the Sovereign’s birthday. But, because the English weather was unsuitable for this purpose in November, it should be held in the summer month of June.

As everybody in Britain knows, The Queen’s words carry great weight. In her capacity as Head of State she remains above the political fray and is seen as a unifying force in a way to which politicians cannot aspire. People trust her wise words and believe what she says. In the VE-Day context, it is also worth noting that she herself is a veteran of the Second World War, having served in the Auxiliary Territorial Service (ATS) and was trained in vehicle maintenance, while Prince Philip served with distinction in the Royal Navy during the war.