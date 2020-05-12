Tuesday Update: No Newly Confirmed Cases Of Covid-19

The Ministry of Health reported on Tuesday that there are no newly confirmed cases of COVID-19. The total number of confirmed cases still stands at 93 with recovered cases totalling 43.
There have been 1,653 tests completed.
The Ministry of Health reported on Tuesday that there are no newly confirmed cases of COVID-19. The total number of confirmed cases still stands at 93 with recovered cases totalling 43.
There have been 1,653 tests completed.
Comments
ISpeakFacts 3 hours, 57 minutes ago
Headline should actually be "TUESDAY UPDATE: Only 19 tests completed in the past 24 hours!!!"
The_Oracle 1 hour, 53 minutes ago
I saw something, looked official, saying the Man not on the flight Manifest, that tested positive, has now tested negative, not once but twice? Are we supposed to believe that? And how did one turn into 4? Like was he in one of their duffle bags? and how does one not be on the manifest if you are not in a duffle bag?? And what is with the Miami Consular gal, deciding she wanted to be home for Mothers day? So she just jumps on the flight? Abandons her post? She sure threw her Miami co-worker under the bus with haste. Think we will ever know the truth?
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID