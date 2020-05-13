Christian Council Does Not Endorse Threats Against Pm

By TANYA SMITH-CARTWRIGHT

THE Bahamas Christian Council does not endorse threats against the prime minister, Christian Council president Bishop Delton Fernander said yesterday in the wake of a female pastor's ultimatum on the opening of church during the COVID-19 lockdown.

In a video with her husband, apostle Edison Nottage, prophetess Mattie Nottage, the lead pastor at Believers Faith Outreach Ministries International, expressed being disrespected by the government and wanting churches to be open so people can get help.

"People are trying to get help and you are standing in their way," Mrs Nottage said in the video posted online recently. "Listen to me prime minister! I give you seven good days, in the name of Jesus Christ! The church must open in seven good days or the judgement of God, the hand of God will be against your government!"

Bishop Fernander made it clear the opening of churches for full services is strictly in the hands of Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis.

"Everybody has a right to have their own opinion and some might feel that it's not moving fast enough," the bishop said. "We have never endorsed threats to the prime minister. The Council does not endorse that neither does it condone that. They (pastors) must be patient and understand that we are doing the very best we can in working together for a safe opening of churches in the Commonwealth of The Bahamas."

Churches suspended services in March after the country recorded its first COVID-19 case.

The Bahamas Christian Council was at first hopeful of an April 5 reopening but that didn't happen.

"Although there might be an impression given that there is some pressure put on the prime minister, we are not pressuring him," Bishop Fernander said.

He said religious leaders have been in constant negotiations with Dr Minnis on the reopening of churches.

"There is really no pressure. There is an understanding that we are in the next phase and we are the organisation that must put forth the criteria on how that will be done. We have sent this to the Prime Minister's Office and he has accepted those things that we have put forth."

In the government's phased plan for reopening the economy, the resumption of worship services with strict social distancing and wearing of masks is in phase 2. The country is currently in phase 1b.

The BCC has proposed several guidelines for social distancing and good hygiene for when churches can resume services. These guidelines were sent to the Office of the Prime Minister for consideration of the reopening, but to date churches remain closed.

Asked when the churches will reopen, the bishop said. "We don't know yet. The prime minister and I speak every week about the numbers and the cases and I get the updates. We believe it's getting closer. We remain closed because of the advice of the medical team. I leave that in the hands of the prime minister. He has a date in mind, but obviously the numbers will have to weigh that out."

Bishop Fernander said it's useless for him to give out dates for the reopening of churches with the possibility of dashing the hopes of congregants who are eager to get back into the routine of church attendance.