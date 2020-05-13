Duchess Thanks Sandilands Nurses In Video Call

By EARYEL BOWLEG

IN celebration of International Nurses’ Day, the Duchess of Cambridge commended nurses from Sandilands Rehabilitation Centre for the service they provide during the health crisis. Via video call, Kate Middleton spoke with three nurses from the centre about whether there is still stigma surrounding mental health in The Bahamas.

“There still is a stigma in the community. So persons have to be basically at their wits end..,” one of the nurses answered.

The Duchess responded: “I don’t know how you manage to do this and keep the show on the road despite the extra pressures you all are under in the challenging conditions.

“You know, it just shows how vital the role that nurses play across the world. So you should be so proud of the work you do and thank you all so much from all of us.”

The call was a part of a video where other members of the Royal Family, such as the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall, the Duke of Cambridge, and Princess Anne, showed appreciation to nurses across the Commonwealth.

A press release from the Royal Family explained: “Nurses and midwives are often the first and sometimes the only health professional that people see and the quality of their initial assessment, care and treatment is vital. They provide care that is sensitive to their local community – understanding its culture, strengths and vulnerabilities so can shape and deliver effective interventions to meet the needs of patients, families and communities.”

This past Monday, the Duchess and the Countess of Wessex also called other nurses in seven different Commonwealth countries such as Australia, India, and the United Kingdom.

The Royal Family’s press release indicated the calls were facilitated by Nursing Now, a global campaign which the Duchess is patron of. The campaign raises the status and profile of nursing in order to achieve their aim to improve health.

In a separate release, British High Commissioner to the Bahamas Sarah Dickson also gave thanks to nurses and compared them to “super heroes”.

“The brilliant work that nurses do makes them superheroes in my book. Even more so now in this health emergency. Heartfelt thanks to all Bahamian nurses and nursing students who are working tirelessly in the fight against COVID-19. It is no surprise that their Royal Highnesses included Bahamian nurses in their calls, given their commitment to mental and physical health issues,” Ms Dickson said.

The Queen was expected to mark the occasion yesterday by speaking to Professor Kathleen McCourt, the president of the Commonwealth Nurses and Midwives Federation and Fellow of the Royal College of Nursing.