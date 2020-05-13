Grand Bahama Nurses Encouraged To 'Push Through These Difficult Times'

BY DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

On the occasion of International Nurses Day, nurses in Grand Bahama were encouraged to be strong and push through these difficult times facing them in healthcare, particularly amid the COVID-19 crisis.

At a special ceremony held yesterday, Pastor LaQuez Williams, of Jubilee Cathedral, stressed nurses play an important role in health care and provide essential services to the public.

“People are praying for you, said Pastor Williams. “Even though you are going through this difficult time and we are all going through this difficult time as a family.”

International Nurses Day is observed around the world every year on May 12. The theme for 2020 is: International Year of the Nurse and Midwife.

The clergyman said that too often nurses are not appreciated for their work. He noted they put their lives and lives of their family at risk.

“We have to stay home and pray and you all are administering help unto the nation. What would we have done without you guys? We want to say thank you and that we appreciate you because many times you don’t get the thanks (you deserve),” Pastor Williams said.

Mr Williams said that nurses are a “pillar of strength in our community”.

“I want to encourage you at this time to continue to push. You serve on the frontline and sometimes it is challenging; sometimes you don’t want to come to work. Sometimes you are wondering how will you go back home and be with your families, but you still serve.

“Many times, you feel like you want to give up; you feel like is it even worth it at times. But even in the midst of this, I want to encourage you to be strong in the Lord. When your strength fails you and you feel like giving up, continue to be strong in the Lord, and in the power of His might,” he stressed.

Mr Williams said nurses have to deal with many difficult and stressful patients and remain calm while carrying out their duties.

“We applaud you for the great work you are doing. Many people’s lives are much better because of you,” he said. We want to say thank you for your time and sacrifice from your family. You come out (to work) and you don’t know what you going to carry back home. So even during this time, I encourage you to stay strong,” he said.

Cheryl Bain, Principal Nursing Officer, and Nurse Month Committee said that nurses decided to launch a foundation in honor of the late Paula Neymour, former Principal Nursing Officer, to recognise deserving nurses. The first recipient of the Paula Neymour Award was nurse Tameka Jennings.