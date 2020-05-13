Man Killed, Another In Hospital After Shooting

A MAN is dead and another is in hospital after a shooting off Cowpen Road last night. Police said they were called to the scene of a shooting at a Haitian community after 8pm.

Responding officers were told that two men were in the front of a home when they were approached by a gunman, who shot at them. Both men were injured and one died at the scene. The other man was taken to hospital by EMS.

This latest killing pushed the country’s murder count to 26 for the year, according to The Tribune’s records.