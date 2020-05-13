0

Police Investigate Traffic Fatality

As of Wednesday, May 13, 2020

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

Grand Bahama Police are investigating a fatal traffic accident that occurred in Holmes Rock, West Grand Bahama.

Officials reported that the accident happened at Section A Holmes Rock and that the victim had died at the scene.Details were sketchy up to press time on Tuesday. Police are continuing investigations into the matter.

