Police Investigate Traffic Fatality

By DENISE MAYCOCK
Tribune Freeport Reporter
dmaycock@tribunemedia.net
Grand Bahama Police are investigating a fatal traffic accident that occurred in Holmes Rock, West Grand Bahama.
Officials reported that the accident happened at Section A Holmes Rock and that the victim had died at the scene.Details were sketchy up to press time on Tuesday. Police are continuing investigations into the matter.
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID