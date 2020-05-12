Suspects Held For Grand Bahama Deaths

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

Grand Bahama Police have several people in custody in connection with the latest double homicides on Grand Bahama, a senior police official said yesterday.

A man who was shot on Monday, along with a woman who was shot to death in the Limewood Lane area, also died of his injuries in hospital on Monday evening. His death brings murder count to seven on GB for the year.

Superintendent of Police Terecita Pinder said the male victim succumbed to his injuries shortly before 5pm on Monday at the Rand Memorial Hospital.

The identity of the man is being withheld pending notification of next of kin. However, sources revealed the woman is Kim Smith, the wife of gang leader Tony Smith, aka Jamal Penn, of New Providence.

According to reports, shortly after 3pm on Monday police received reports of gunfire at Limewood Lane, where they discovered a woman dead in a blue-colored vehicle, and a man lying on the ground with a gunshot wound to the head.

The male victim was unconscious and rushed by EMS personnel to the hospital.

Supt Pinder said police are questioning several persons who are in police custody at this time. “We are following several leads in the matter,” she said.