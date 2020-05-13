Dames Defends Police On Lockdown Parties

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Senior Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

AS yet another video of a lockdown party raises eyebrows, National Security Minister Marvin Dames lamented yesterday that law enforcement cannot police everywhere all the time.

The latest video shows more than 30 people gathered in what appears to be a backyard, drinking, eating and gyrating to music on Tuesday afternoon. No one was wearing masks or social distancing.

A person in the video explains the crowd is gathered for a birthday party and shouts expletives as loud music plays in the background.

It is not clear if police are investigating the matter. The Tribune did not receive a response to this up to press time.

Mr Dames, however, said people must be more responsible.

“If you live within a home and you decide to go out and have a party and people come and they show up and they’re in your home, it’s very difficult for police to manage and control that,” he said.

“A lot of this depends on us and how responsible we are as Bahamians. The police and defence force can’t manage everything. Look at the patterns throughout the world. It’s sad that people are ignoring these warnings and advice to them because at the end of the day this is not the people against the police, this is the government saying to its people ‘listen, we are in the midst of a crisis, a pandemic, here’s what you need to do to keep yourself safe and to keep your family safe.’

“This is not a fight or engagement with police. This is what responsible governance does so we all have to be responsible. I could very well have a party in my house, take some photos and push it on social media and people can say ‘what’s the police doing?’ Police may be totally unaware. If you go throughout this island during the lockdown, and I go and check on officers to see how they’re doing, there is nothing on the streets. The police and the defence force has been doing a tremendous job but it’s going to take more than them.”

Earlier this week, a group of young people were arraigned after they were arrested on Friday night on their way to a hotel for a birthday party.

Police found the six people on the side of the road after their car got a flat tyre. They were fined $400 each or two months in prison.