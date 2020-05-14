Rand Set For Bad Weather

By ANDREW COAKLEY

WITH severe weather expected to affect the central and northwest Bahamas this weekend, officials of Rand Memorial Hospital in Grand Bahama are taking extra precautions ahead of the system to secure patients in Samaritan’s Purse tents.

Sharon Williams, RMH administrator, said: “Since April 26, our last encounter with severe weather conditions, where our tent hospital at Samaritan was severely impacted by the weather conditions, we have been working very closely with the local met office in monitoring local weather conditions.

“We have been advised that from Wednesday through late Saturday that there will be the possibility of heavy rain and wind. That, no doubt, brings concern again for our tents at Samaritan’s Purse and in addition, our modular isolation facilities near our Emergency Room which we have set up for COVID-19 response.”

The Bahamas Department of Meteorology issued a statement on Tuesday of a frontal boundary over the southeast Bahamas that will back up over the Central Bahamas on Wednesday and stall through Thursday.

During that time conditions are expected to become favourable for the development of an area of low pressure along the frontal boundary by Friday afternoon in the vicinity of Cat Island.

As a result, “pockets of squally showers, heavy thunderstorms, strong, gusty winds and the potential for water spouts and tornadic activity can be expected over portions of the northwest and central Bahamas from Wednesday through Saturday,” according to the Meteorology Department.

Ms Williams said that they have proactively advised their managers to meet with officials to devise plans for the movement of patients and clients in those areas that could be adversely impacted by bad weather. She said that those plans have already been put in place.

“We are looking at our new facilities at the Cancer Association to be able to house some persons if necessary,” said Ms Williams.

The Bahamas Meteorology Department said that the low pressure will move northeast and away from the country late Saturday night, and partly sunny and drier conditions are expected to return on Sunday.