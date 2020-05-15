Bpl Skyguard Heavy Rain, Wind Warning (May 14th-May 16th)

WEATHER CRITERIA: Heavy Rain, Wind

STARTS: 05/14/2020 06:00 PM EDT

EXPIRES: 05/16/2020 10:00 AM EDT

VALID LOCATIONS: Nassau

Periods of rain and thunderstorms will impact the area through Saturday morning as a broad area of low pressure develops over the area. Rainfall totals through Saturday morning will average 2-4 inches and can result in some flooding.

In addition, winds can become gusty at times, with wind gusts of 40 mph expected through Friday night.

Note: This low pressure system may become a tropical or subtropical depression or storm in the vicinity this weekend. This statement will be updated as needed.