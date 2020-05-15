Eleuthera Business Forum's Webinar Plan

The annual Eleuthera Business Outlook conference will be held over two days via a series of webinars on May 21-22.

The Counsellors is teaming with the Eleuthera Chamber of Commerce to stage the free event under the theme Post-COVID-19 readiness and preparedness.

"Although Eleuthera Business Outlook has been forced to pivot to an online format this year in response to the coronavirus pandemic, we are grateful for the opportunity to engage our business community in an innovative and interactive way," said Joan Albury, The Counsellors' chief executive and creator of the Business Outlook Series.

"These unprecedented times also give us the opportunity to tailor discussions towards helping Eleuthera - one of The Bahamas' most diverse economies - to move forward and emerge stronger and more equipped when the pandemic passes."

Next Thursday will feature two webinars. The 10.30am to 11.30 am session focuses on Eleuthera's economy, with discussions on Island readiness: New protocols and plans for re-opening the economy by Howard 'Rickey' Mackey, North Eleuthera's MP.

Other topics to feature include Benefits and forecast by Gowon Bowe, Chief Financial Officer, Fidelity Bank (Bahamas); and Public health and safety: Impact of COVID-19 by Dr Nikkiah Forbes, director, infectious disease programme, Ministry of Health.

The second session, from 11.30am to 12.30pm, focuses on enterprise. Discussion topics include: Best business practices: Delivery of goods and services by Ryan Austin, secretary, Eleuthera Chamber of Commerce; New protocols for the hotel industry by Jennifer Hadland, manager, French Leave Resort; and New protocols for the restaurant industry by Tiffany Johnson-Thompson, manager, Daddy Joe's Restaurant and Bar.

The following day will feature a session on sustainability, lasting from 12pm to 1.30 pm. Discussion topics include: The plan for moving forward by Steven Hank Johnson, MP, central and south Eleuthera; Food security: BAMSI and subsistence farming by Michael Pintard, minister of agriculture, fisheries and marine resources; The virtual classroom by Dr Marcellus Taylor, director of education; and Training in a digital age by Shaun Ingraham, president and chief executive, One Eleuthera Foundation.

To register for the Eleuthera Business Outlook 2020 Webinar Series, visit tclevents.com.