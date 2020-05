A 23-year-old man faced court on Friday accused of murder.

Nahshon Rolle was accused of killing 17-year-old Jason Joseph. He did not enter a plea.

Rolle was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Corrections.

Rolle had no relatives in court, and told chief magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt that he did not call his family as he did not know what was going on.

He is due to return for a voluntary bill of indictment on September 16.